Bluefield State's 2021 football schedule released

Apr. 9—BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield State College football program has released its Fall 2021 football schedule — the Big Blues' first football season in 40 years.

The 2021 season will include seven dates, beginning with the Sept. 4 season opener with Lawrence Tech at home at Mitchell Stadium and ending with St. Anselm on Nov. 13, also at Mitchell Stadium.

The remaining five game dates will be road contests and one home date interspersed with open weeks.

The Big Blues will travel to Elizabeth City State on September 11, then travel to Johnson C. Smith University on Sept. 18. Bluefield State will take bye weeks on Sept. 25 and October 2.

Bluefield State returns to action on Oct. 9 in a homecoming clash with Fort Lauderdale. The Big Blues will travel to take on Erskine on Oct. 16.

Bluefield State takes a bye week on Oct. 23, then travels to Barton College on Oct. 30.

The Blues' last bye week will be Oct. 6, in preparation with the season finale at home versus the Hawks of St. Anselm.

More details on home game attendance policies will emerge in the near future.

BLUEFIELD STATE 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

SEPTEMBER

4 — Lawrence Tech, Home

11— Elizabeth City State, Away

19 — Johnson C. Smith, Away

25 — BYE

OCtOBER

2— BYE

9— Fort Lauderdale, Home

16— Erskine, Away

23— BYE

30— Barton, Away

NOVEMBER

13— St. Anselm, Home