Bluefield beats Independence to earn first-ever state tournament berth

May 14—On the road and up 1-0 in a best-of-3 series, Bluefield knew exactly what it needed to do.

"We really wanted to come out here, start the inning (strong) and set the tone," pitcher Isabella Smith said. "We really wanted to push and make them know that we were here. And we were going to win."

The Beavers got two quick runs in the first, took advantage of three walks and a hit batter in the second and defeated Independence 7-0 Tuesday to sweep the Class AA Region 3 championship series.

A region that historically has been ruled by Independence and Shady Spring now belongs to Bluefield, which will make its first-ever trip to the state tournament next week.

"This program has been building the past few years, and to get over this hump is massive for these girls," said Bluefield coach Justin Hall. "They've worked really, really hard for a long time and I've got to experience the journey with them in one way or another. Now we're here. It's all done. They wanted it, they set out for it and they accomplished it."

After winning Monday's opener 9-2 on their home field, the Beavers (17-5) rolled from the start in Game 2. A two-run double to the left field corner by Madison Lawson put them ahead 2-0 in the first.

Sudden control problems by Independence starter Kenzie Pierce helped Bluefield pad its lead in the second and put the Patriots (20-15) in a deep hole.

Audra Rockness and Abigail Matthews led off with consecutive singles.

Pierce got Richardson to line out to right and was up 0-2 on Taylor Mabry but lost her, walking her to load the bases with one out.

Pierce then hit Grace Richardson and walked Lawson and Smith back-to-back to drive in all three. Aggression and patience combined to give the Beavers an early 5-0 lead.

"Exactly," Hall said. "One of the things that has been happening is we have been scoring a lot of runs late in the game (rather than early). We've been harping on that to change and they came out with intensity tonight at the plate."

Other than the problematic second inning, Pierce didn't have a bad evening. She was the Most Valuable Player of the Section 2 tournament after she got the win in three consecutive elimination games to give her team a shot at the state tournament.

"She got us through the section and had really been good," Independence coach Ken Adkins said. "I was really concerned about getting her tired. I didn't want to throw her a bunch before these games. Maybe that's a mistake; I don't know."

Staked to a big lead, Smith took advantage.

The senior right-hander didn't allow a hit until Ava Parks' one-out single through the middle with one out in the fourth. She limited the Patriots to three hits while striking out six and walking two.

"Izzy did great," Hall said.

"She threw well. Off speed was really big tonight. It was really big. That was one of her most effective pitches tonight. But she did great. She stayed composed and did her job."

"I had a good performance, I think," Smith said. "It definitely has room for improvement, but overall I think it was good."

Parks had two of the Patriots' three hits. Pinch-hitter Shawnya Spurlock had the other with one out in the seventh but Smith pitched around it.

Smith drove in a run in the fourth and Abigail Richardson did so in the seventh for the Beavers, who will play the Region 1 champion Wednesday, May 22, at 9:45 a.m. on Rock Field A at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.

"We have been talking about this since the beginning of the season," Smith said. "Our clear goal this season was to make it (to the state tournament), and we did it."

Hall is in his first as the Bluefield head coach, but has been with the players through travel ball since they were as young as 10.

In that respect, Hall succinctly summed up what the moment means to him.

"Everything."