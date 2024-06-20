Bluebirds favourite McCormack has high Scotland hopes

[Getty Images]

Former Cardiff City striker Ross McCormack believes there is more to come from Scotland at Euro 2024.

Steve Clarke’s side responded to their thrashing by Germany in the tournament’s opening game by drawing 1-1 with Switzerland on Wednesday night.

McCormack, winner of 13 Scotland caps, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast that Clarke’s men can improve again in their final group match against Hungary on Sunday.

“Last night was a lot better than Friday night, as the result suggests,” McCormack said.

“But I still think there’s more to come from this team, from what I have seen in the qualifying campaign.

“I am hoping they can put on an even better show on Sunday night and go into the knockout stages.”

McCormack, 37, scored 30 goals for Cardiff between 2008 and 2010 and was a popular figure with Bluebirds fans.

He also played for the likes of Rangers, Leeds United, Fulham and Aston Villa.

McCormack says Hungary “looked a decent outfit” during their 2-0 defeat by Germany on Wednesday, but is optimistic about Scotland’s prospects.

"If Scotland turn up and play to their potential, there’s no reason why they can’t get the three points," he added.