Blue White Game: Staff predictions for Penn State’s spring game

Penn State will welcome fans to Beaver Stadium for a spring family reunion, as head coach James Franklin likes to call it. This weekend will see spring football practices come to a close with the annual Blue-White Game, Penn State’s spring game extravaganza. This year sees fans back in the stands and the game will utilize a modified scoring system in an offense-vs-defense structure to accommodate roster depth concerns on the offensive line.

Our staff has come together to share some of our final thoughts and predictions for what will happen in this weekend’s spring game. Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions with us on Twitter or in our comment section below the post.

Sam Dehrig, Contributor

I think this will be a game of upperclassman. A few will jump out here and there from the class of 2022. Guys like Dani Dennis-Sutton and Kaden Saunders. I’m a big fan of Saunders. A few months ago, James Franklin said Saunders reminds him of a mixture of KJ Hamler and Jahan Dotson.

I also think Parker Washington pops off this season. Ji’Ayir Brown Is another player that deserves more attention. He is my guy to watch out for in this spring game.

Andrew Harbaugh, Contributor

I think we get to see the new faces take center stage after some old ones get some shine. Sean Clifford is obviously the elder statesman of the team but it does seem that there is a youth movement going on with this Nittany Lion team. I expect guys like Drew Allar and Nick Singleton to get a lot of work to honestly be a pitch to recruits who will be visiting the game.

How can this serve as a pitch to recruits? If the freshman class shows out in what time they earn it shows that Penn State is already developing these players into potential starters and rotational roles. What better thing can you see when deciding which program is best for me and my career if you are a recruit? Not to mention the NFL players like Mike Gesicki and Micah Parsons coming back as well, expect some recruiting news as well within the next week from the game.

Kevin McGuire, Editor

The most important thing I wanted to see this weekend was the development of the offensive line, but Penn State is using a modified scoring system to accommodate a shortage of available linemen. So instead, my focus shifts more to the linebackers and the quarterbacks. I don’t need to see much of Sean Clifford, and I suspect we won’t see a ton of the returning starter. So I think we will get a solid showing from Christian Veilleux to make his case for being the backup to Clifford this season, holding off the eventual reign of Drew Allar.

I think Veilleux gets the majority of the offensive reps and performs well enough to enter the summer with a strong case to be Clifford’s first backup option in the fall.

I’m also calling it now. Kalen King is going to have a pick-six, much like last year’s open scrimmage in front of fans.

Attendance will be around 52,000.

