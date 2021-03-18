Blue Wednesday: Glenville State sweeps BSC in Division-II twinbill

Mar. 18—BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State right fielder J.R. McRee and catcher Roman Moore put together some nice at-bats during the Big Blues' doubleheader with visiting Glenville State at Bowen Field, on Wednesday.

The Pioneers strung together quite a few more.

Four relief pitchers saw starter Zach Morris' start to the end in Glenville State's 10-6 win over the Big Blues in the opener while Jacob Harmon pitched the seven-inning distance for the 15-2 nightcap victory.

Morris took the win in the first game after pitching 4 1/3 innings, striking out eight and walking three. He allowed three runs — two earned — off six hits. Ronald Sterns, Josh Cline, Duane England and Adam Riggleman finished it out for the Pioneers.

John Peloro went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the first game for Glenville State. Tyler Phillips went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Shane Talvacchio went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Jose Rodriguez had a home run and two RBIs.

For Bluefield State, McRee went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Moore went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. He was hit by pitches twice.

In the second game, Harmon allowed 10 hits over his seven-inning shift, giving up two earned runs.

Peloro went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to lead the Pioneers. Tre'von Smith went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Colby Werry went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and Devante Rose went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Matthew Mangum went 2-for-4 with a triple.

McRee went 2-for-3 for the Big Blues (7-6). Taylor Tibbs had a triple.

Bluefield State has a doubleheader at Cincinnati-Clermont on Saturday. First game is set to start at 1 p.m.