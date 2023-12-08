Blue Water Area high school football players named to the AP All-State teams
Before we can officially put a bow on the 2023 MHSAA football season, it's time for one last order of business.
The Associated Press announced its All-State high school football teams earlier this week.
Here are the players that were selected from the Blue Water Area.
Division 3-4
All-State Second Team
Gavin Espinoza, Croswell-Lexington, Sr. (quarterback)
Honorable Mention
Gabriel Groppi, Croswell-Lexington, Sr. (running back)
Joey Ramsey, Croswell-Lexington, Sr. (offensive lineman)
Division 5-6
All-State First Team
Matthew Misch, Richmond, Sr. (offensive lineman)
Luke Winkler, Almont, Jr. (defensive back)
Honorable Mention
Kolton Bartels, Richmond, Jr. (kicker)
Division 7-8
All-State Second Team
Nicholas Lee, Sandusky, Sr. (offensive lineman)
Andrew Nasr, Cardinal Mooney, Sr. (defensive lineman)
Honorable Mention
Carter Krause, Sandusky, Sr. (running back)
Logan Malloy, Marlette, Sr. (defensive back)
8-Player
Honorable Mention
Ryan Binkley-Potts, Brown City, Jr. (linebacker)
