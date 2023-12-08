Blue Water Area high school football players named to the AP All-State teams

Before we can officially put a bow on the 2023 MHSAA football season, it's time for one last order of business.

The Associated Press announced its All-State high school football teams earlier this week.

Here are the players that were selected from the Blue Water Area.

Division 3-4

All-State Second Team

Gavin Espinoza, Croswell-Lexington, Sr. (quarterback)

Honorable Mention

Gabriel Groppi, Croswell-Lexington, Sr. (running back)

Joey Ramsey, Croswell-Lexington, Sr. (offensive lineman)

Division 5-6

All-State First Team

Matthew Misch, Richmond, Sr. (offensive lineman)

Luke Winkler, Almont, Jr. (defensive back)

Honorable Mention

Kolton Bartels, Richmond, Jr. (kicker)

Division 7-8

All-State Second Team

Nicholas Lee, Sandusky, Sr. (offensive lineman)

Andrew Nasr, Cardinal Mooney, Sr. (defensive lineman)

Honorable Mention

Carter Krause, Sandusky, Sr. (running back)

Logan Malloy, Marlette, Sr. (defensive back)

8-Player

Honorable Mention

Ryan Binkley-Potts, Brown City, Jr. (linebacker)

