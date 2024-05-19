Blue Valley North wins Kansas 6A girls state swimming & diving title: Full results

Blue Valley North took first in the Kansas Class 6A girls state swimming and diving championships on Saturday, topping BV Northwest (second place) by more than 130 points in the team scores.

BV North, which won the 200 medley relay by more than two seconds over second-place Northwest, also saw Sarah Blake take first in the 50 freestyle and Margo Hauser win the 500 freestyle by nearly nine seconds over second-place finisher Kira Jacobs from Olathe South.

BV North also won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

BV Northwest finished second in the team scores, followed by a tie for third between Shawnee Mission East and Lawrence Free State. Shawnee Mission Northwest rounded out the top 5.

Mill Valley’s Ella Hansen won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, while other individual medalists included Annika Finzen of BV West (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke), Irene Gettya of Olathe East (one-meter diving) and Sophia Paduano of BV Northwest (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke).

Blue Valley Southwest finished atop the 5-1A team scores.

Here are results from the Kansas girls state swimming and diving championships from all classes...

Kansas girls state swimming and diving championships

Thursday-Saturday, in Lenexa; at Shawnee Mission West HS

(race distances in yards)

CLASS 6A

Team scores: 1. Blue Valley North, 365; 2. Blue Valley Northwest, 233; T3. Shawnee Mission East, 209; T3. Lawrence Free State, 209; 5. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 164; 6. Wichita East, 148; 7. Mill Valley, 139; 8. Olathe East, 128; 9. Olathe South, 122; 10. Olathe West, 115; 11. Olathe Northwest, 97; 12. Blue Valley West, 95; 13. Washburn Rural, 73; 14. Derby, 56; 15. Olathe North, 44; 16. Manhattan, 29; 17. Blue Valley, 21; 18. Wichita North, 17; 19. Lawrence, 15; T20. Wichita Heights, 9; T20. Shawnee Mission South, 9; T22. Wichita Northwest, 2; T22. Garden City, 2; T22. Topeka High, 2.

Championship finals (1-8) and KC-area consolation finals (9-16) results

200 medley relay: 1. BV North, 1:45.28; 2. BV Northwest, 1:47.55; 3. Lawrence Free State, 1:48.84; 4. Mill Valley, 1:50.40; 5. SM East, 1:53.41; 6. Olathe South, 1:56.52; 7. Wichita East, 1:56.61. DQ. BV West. 10. Olathe Northwest, 1:59.22; 12. Olathe North, 2:00.48; 13. SM Northwest, 2:01.21; 16. Blue Valley, 2:03.27.

200 freestyle: 1. Hansen, Mill Valley, 1:53.94; 2. K. Jacobs, Olathe South, 1:54.86; 3. Fink, Olathe WEst, 1:58.06; 4. Barton, BV North, 1:58.38; 5. Dahl, BV Northwest, 1:58.43; 6. Barney, Olathe East, 1:59.53; 7. Nuckolls, Free State, 1:59.62; 8. Boyd, SM East, 2:01.94; 9. Howard, SM East, 2:01.17; 10. Sears, BV North, 2:01.94; 12. Hettinger, BV North, 2:03.40; 13. Basak, BV Northwest, 2:03.55.

200 individual medley: 1. Finzen, BV West, 2:02.40; 2. M. Jacobs, Olathe South, 2:08.95; 3. Timson, BV North, 2:10.44; 4. Mattes, Free State, 2:10.52; 5. Appuhn, Washburn Rural, 2:12.72; 6. McCoy, Olathe Northwest, 2:15.44; 7. Huebner, BV West, 2:17.04; 8. LaHood, BV Northwest, 2:20.81; 9. Garst, Olathe East, 2:16.67; 10. Barrett, SM East, 2:17.89; 11. Cooper, Mill Valley, 2:19.06; 12. Garrison, SM East, 2:19.93; 14. Rogers, Olathe East, 2:22.40; 15. Chan, BV North, 2:23.83; 16. Wong, Olathe Northwest, 2:26.29.

50 freestyle: 1. Blake, BV North, 23.85; 2. Killough, Olathe West, 24.01; 3. Ellison, SM Northwest, 24.10; 4. Masiliones, BV North, 24.32; 5. Kennedy, Olathe East, 24.46; 6. Mock, BV North, 24.68; 7. Stidham-Ebberts, Mill Valley, 24.86; 8. Jones, SM Northwest, 25.17; 9. Busenitz, SM Northwest, 25.20; 10. Jones, SM East, 25.77; 12. Kostner, SM East, 25.91; 13. Reiser, SM East, 26.06; 14. Walsh, SM East, 26.23.

One-meter diving (top 16 make finals): 1. Gettya, Olathe East, 494.15 points; 2. Garrelts, BV Northwest, 466.00; 3. Hurley, Olathe Northwest, 392.45; 4. Brandt, Lawrence, 389.75; 5. Self, Derby, 378.30; 6. Clifton, BV North, 363.30; 7. Good, Washburn Rural, 359.40; 8. Metcalf, Olathe North, 359.00; 9. Segura, SM South, 352.50; 10. Scott, SM East, 352.35; 11. Saunders, Olathe South, 343.05; 12. Mitchell, Olathe North, 339.95; 13. Boyd, BV North, 327.40; 14. Clinkinbeard, Olathe West, 323.95; 15. Braun, BV North, 321.65; 16. Rice, Olathe Northwest, 319.85.

100 butterfly: 1. Hansen, Mill Valley, 55.15; 2. Boshart, SM Northwest, 57.37; 3. Gao, Free State, 57.65; 4. M. Jacobs, 57.71; 5. Killough, Olathe West, 57.81; 6. Engelbrecht, Free State, 58.72; 7. Kleeman, Wichita East, 59.50; 8. Jones, Wichita East, 59.69; 0. McCoy, Olathe Northwest, 58.96; 10. Churchill, BV Northwest, 1:00.77; 11. Hettinger, BV North, 1:01.79; 13. Busenitz, SM Northwest, 1:02.60; 14. Rees, BV North, 1:04.03; 16. Leigh, Olathe Northwest, 1:05.31.

100 freestyle: 1. Paduano, BV Northwest, 51.09; 2. Fink, Olathe West, 52.28; 3. Blake, BV North, 52.76; 4. Ellison, SM Northwest, 52.77; 5. Barton, BV North, 54.14; 6. Wilson, Free State, 54.24; 7. Mock, BV North, 54.49; 8. Masiliones, BV North, 54.50; 9. Kennedy, Olathe East, 54.53; 10. Boyd, SM East, 55.00; 11. Jones, SM East, 55.78; 12. Jones, SM Northwest, 56.12; 13. Reiser, SM East, 56.83; 15. Makarov, BV Northwest, 57.54; 16. Sharbaugh, Olathe North, 57.75.

500 freestyle: 1. Hauser, BV North, 5:03.41; 2. K. Jacobs, Olathe South, 5:12.32; 3. Jones, Wichita East, 5:14.31; 4. Dahl, BV Northwest, 5:16.27; 5. Nuckolls, Free State, 5:16.35; 6. Appuhn, Washburn Rural, 5:17.70; 7. Basak, BV Northwest, 5:35.13; 8. Howard, SM East, 5:36.35; 9. Bullins, Olathe North, 5:25.45; 10. Gao, Free State, 5:34.56; 11. Branstrom, Olathe Northwest, 5:35.16; 12. Allyn, Blue Valley, 5:37.97; 13. Rogers, Olathe East, 5:39.82; 15. Sears, BV North, 5:40.72.

200 freestyle relay: 1. BV North, 1:36.32; 2. SM Northwest, 1:39.10; 3. SM East, 1:40.74; 4. Olathe West, 1:40.76; 5. Olathe East, 1:41.28; 6. Wichita East, 1:43.64; 7. Olathe South, 1:44.39; 8. BV Northwest, 1:45.17; 9. Olathe Northwest, 1:43.89; 11. Lawrence Free State, 1:46.79; 12. Blue Valley, 1:47.04; 13. BV West, 1:47.26; 15. Olathe North, 1:49.13.

100 backstroke: 1. Paduano, BV Northwest, 54.97; 2. Timson, BV North, 58.20; 3. Barrett, SM East, 59.07; 4. Kleeman, Wichita East, 59.98; 5. Engelbrecht, Free State, 1:00.16; 6. Wilson, Free State, 1:00.73; 7. Cooper, Mill Valley, 1:02.12; 8. Garrison, SM East, 1:02.37; 9. Huebmer, BV West, 1:02.49; 10. Walsh, SM East, 1:03.27; 11. Patterson, BV North, 1:03.78; 12. Rutherford, BV Northwest, 1:04.65; 13. Loparco, BV Northwest, 1:04.81; 14. Rees, BV North, 1:05.42; 15. Barney, Olathe East, 1:05.82; 16. Reiser, SM East, 1:06.09.

100 breaststroke: 1. Finzen, BV West, 1:02.12; 2. Hauser, BV North, 1:04.86; 3. LaHood, BV Northwest, 1:05.64; 4. Stidham-Ebberts, Mill Valley, 1:06.32; 5. Mattes, Free State, 1:07.08; 6. Boshart, SM Northwest, 1:09.36; 7. Garst, Olathe East, 1:10.25; 8. Perez, Manhattan, 1:10.93; 11. Chan, BV North, 1:12.84; 13. Bullins, Olathe North, 1:13.46; 14. King, Olathe Northwest, 1:14.39.

400 freestyle relay: 1. BV North, 3:35.56; 2. Lawrence Free State, 3:38.72; 3. SM Northwest, 3:41.50; 4. BV Northwest, 3:41.60; 5. SM East, 3:42.36. 6. BV West, 3:43.58; 7. Mill Valley, 3:44.48; 8. Wichita East, 3:44.58; 9. Olathe West, 3:44.06; 10, Olathe East, 3:50.19; 11. Olathe Northwest, 3:52.49; 15. Blue Valley, 4:00.09.

CLASS 5-1A

Team scores: 1. Blue Valley Southwest, 253; 3. Andover, 198; 3. Topeka Seaman, 147; 4. St. Thomas Aquinas, 141; 5. Lansing, 138.5; 6. Kapaun Mount Carmel, 132; 7. Bishop Carroll, 112; 8. Winfield, 111; 9. De Soto, 105; 10. Leavenworth, 87; 11. McPherson, 83; T12. Maize South, 79; T12. Hillsboro, 79; 14. Hays, 58; 15. Valley Center, 57.5; 16. Andover Central, 52; 17. St. James Academy, 41; 18. Wichita Trinity Academy, 40; 19. El Dorado, 30; 20. Louisburg, 29; T21. Norwich, 27; T21. Wichita Collegiate, 27; T23. Salina Central, 26; T23. Great Bend, 26; 25. Hesston, 23; 26. Southeast of Saline, 22; T27. Emporia, 20; T27. Topeka Hayden, 20; T29. Basehor-Linwood, 16; T29. Centre, 16; T29. Shawnee Heights, 16; 32. Piper, 15; 33. Hutchinson, 14; 34. Bishop Miege, 13; T35. Salina South, 7; T35. St. Mary’s Colgan, 7; T35. Wichita Central Christian, 7; 38. Pittsburg, 6.

Championship finals (1-8) and KC-area consolation finals (9-16) results

200 medley relay: 1. Andover, 1:52.09; 2. Topeka Seaman, 1:56.24; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:56.90; 4. BV Southwest, 1:57.24; 5. Winfield, 2:00.59; 6. Maize South, 2:01.59; 7. Leavenworth, 2:04.12. DQ. Lansing. 12. Louisburg, 2:03.75; 13. St. James Academy, 2:03.81; 15. Bishop Miege, 2:06.47.

200 freestyle: 1. Weninger, BV Southwest, 1:52.42; 2. Griffin, Andover, 1:54.13; 3. Kochenderfer, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:54.18; 4. Wilhite, Bishop Carroll, 1:56.17; 5. Hayes, Lansing, 1:56.58; 6. E. Howell, Leavenworth, 2:01.18; 7. Ewert, Hesston, 2:03.17; 8. Moore, Winfield, 2:03.29; 11. Landry, Shawnee Heights, 2:04.12.

200 individual medley: 1. Howard, Wichita Trinity, 2:05.18; 2. A. Walz, Seaman, 2:09.40; 3. Mandanis, Andover, 2:10.80; 4. Brueggen, Louisburg, 2:11.95; 5. Vorthmann, De Soto, 2:12.16; 6. Newell, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:13.56; 7. Sponseller, BV Southwest, 2:14.22; 8. Grace, Seaman, 2:15.23; 11. Heise, St. James Academy, 2:20.51; 15. McCauley, Bishop Miege, 2:27.81.

50 freestyle: 1. Vogt, Hillsboro, 23.77; 2. Schmidt, Hays, 24.41; 3. Brunk, McPherson, 24.53; 4. Larcom, El Dorado, 24.65; 5. Swarts, De Soto, 25.09; 6. Archambault, Lansing, 25.31; 7. Verzola, Lansing, 25.52; 8. Ebel, Salina Central, 25.73; 9. Hill, BV Southwest, 25.18; 11. Dahir, St. Thomas Aquinas, 25.74; 13. Albright, St. Thomas Aquinas, 26.12.

One-meter diving: 1. Weiss, Emporia, 451.20 points; 2. Paprocki, St. Thomas Aquinas, 381.65; 3. Carlson, Centre, 374.40; 4. Schumaker, Maize South, 373.90; 5. K. Gregg, Hayden, 364.80; 6. Fields, Salina Central, 360.20; 7. Bonder, BV Southwest, 330.10; 8. Kinman, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 312.15; 9. Naumann, St. James Academy, 308.80; 10. Exline, Salina South, 282.40; 11. M. Gregg, Hayden, 280.95; 12. Nickel, Maize South, 265.15.

100 butterfly: 1. Vogt, Hillsboro, 56.02; 2. Mandanis, Andover, 58.26; 3. Hayes, Lansing, 58.87; 4. Richardson, SE of Saline, 59.21; 5. Grim, Norwich, 59.50; T6. Archambault, Lansing, 59.70; T6. Davis, Valley Center, 59.70; 8. T. Walz, Seaman, 59.97; 9. Sponseller, BV Southwest, 59.63; 11. Meraz, BV Southwest, 1:01.15.

100 freestyle: 1. Brunk, McPherson, 52.77; 2. A. Walz, Seaman, 53.17; 3. Schmidt, Hays, 53.22; 4. Bolyard, BV Southwest, 53.24; 5. Elliott, Andover, 54.15; 6. E. Howell, Leavenworth, 54.30; 7. Swarts, De Soto, 54.39; 8. Turner, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 55.46; 9. Hill, BV Southwest, 55.07; 11. A. Howell, Leavenworth, 56.71; 14. Dahir, St. Thomas Aquinas, 57.65.

500 freestyle: 1. Weninger, BV Southwest, 5:03.63; 2. Kochenderfer, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 5:07.95; 3. Bruch, Basehor-Linwood, 5:09.78; 4. Vorthmann, De Soto, 5:15.49; 5. Newell, St. Thomas Aquinas, 5:22.52; 6. Grim, Norwich, 5:32.08; 7. Pickerell, McPherson, 5:34.03; 8. Ewert, Hesston, 5:37.09; 14. Johannes, Lansing, 5:39.99; 15. Landry, Shawnee Heights, 5:40.83; 16. McCauley, Bishop Miege, 5:48.32.

200 freestyle relay: 1. BV Southwest, 1:39.89; 2. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:42.97; 3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:43.47; 4. Lansing, 1:43.91; 5. Topeka Seaman, 1:44.47; 6. McPherson, 1:45.33; 7. De Soto, 1:45.50; 8. Bishop Carroll, 1:45.69; 16. St. James Academy, 1:50.98.

100 backstroke: 1. Griffin, Andover, 55.29; 2. Davis, Valley Center, 58.33; 3. Wilhite, Bishop Carroll, 58.36; 4. Bolyard, BV Southwest, 58.50; 5. Larcom, El Dorado, 59.51; 6. Carstensen, Piper, 1:03.24; 7. Albright, St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:04.21. DQ. Brueggen, Louisburg. 9. A. Howell, 1:03.63; 14. Walter, Lansing, 1:06.71.

100 breaststroke: 1. Howard, Wichita Trinity, 1:04.76; 2. Elliott, Andover, 1:06.02; 3. Meraz, BV Southwest, 1:07.27; 4. T. Walz, Seaman, 1:07.95; 5. Grace, Seaman, 1:09.12; 6. Keeler, Maize South, 1:09.83; 7. Bailey, Bishop Carroll, 1:12.20; 8. Hurst, Andover Central, 1:12.83; 11. Walsh, Bishop Miege, 1:13.95; 14. Johannes, Lansing, 1:14.95; 15. Etler, St. James Academy, 1:17.25. DQ. Claassen, Lansing.

400 freestyle relay: 1. BV Southwest, 3:38.86; 2. Andover, 3:41.43; 3. Lansing, 3:46.18; 4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 3:46.18; 4. 5. Bishop Carroll, 3:51.77; 6. De Soto, 3:52.46; 7. Winfield, 3:56.11; 8. Leavenworth, 4:02.82; 10. St. James Academy, 4:01.66; 13. Shawnee Heights, 4:04.47; 14. St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:06.95; 15. Louisburg, 4:08.70; 16. Piper, 4:12.11.