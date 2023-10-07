Blue Streaks roll past Falcons for seventh straight win

Oct. 7—JEFFERSON — The Madison Blue Streaks dynamic offense puts on a show against the Jefferson Falcons on Friday night during a Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division contest at Jefferson.

In a 44-7 victory, five of the six Blue Steraks touchdowns were scored in the first half. Senior quarterback Carson Alley was responsible for three of those scores on runs of 15, 10 and 7 yards.

The game opened up with a 5-yard TD by running back Sonny Salajcik.

The Blue Streaks rushed for 309 yards, led by James Poe with 70 yards. Payton Birman had 60 yards, Alexander Davis 53, Alley 52 and Salajcik 38.

"Our kids did a good job preparing this week," Blue Streaks coach Mike Gilligan said. "We executed well in all phases."

Jefferson's defense showed some fight in the first half.

Senior linebacker Luke Funtash forced a fumble in the first quarter that was picked up by Kaige Boczar and returned 47 yards for a score.

But the momentum was quickly deflated as Knolan Albert returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a TD to put the Blue Streaks up 28-7.

In the second quarter, a botched snap on a Jefferson punt inside of its own 10 resulted in a Madison safety that just about put the game out of reach.

Salajcik concluded the scoring with a 7-yard TD runs in the second quarter.

The Falcons fell to 0-8 on the season.

"Being 0-8 now, you expect guys to tap out, have bad energy," coach Brandon Hanna said. "We're just young. I see tomorrow and I'm excited for it, so are the kids in the locker room."

The Blue Streaks host Geneva in a big CVC Lake showdown on Thursday night, while the Falcons host Edgewood on Friday night.