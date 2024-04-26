Blue Streaks hold off Eagles to capture CVC Lake win

Apr. 26—MADISON — For Madison coach Brian Titman, it was simply trusting his pitcher.

For Eddy G'vora, it was a matter trusting the work he put in during the offseason would be what it took to get the final out.

Titman kept G'Vora in the game, and the decision paid off as the Blue Streaks held off Geneva 6-5 for a Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division baseball win on Thursday at Madison High School.

With two on, two out and his team clinging to a one-run lead in the top of the seventh and falling behind Curtis Maier 3-0, G'Vora came back with a strike, then got Maier to line out and preserve the win on a sunny but brisk day at Madison High School.

"I put in a lot of work in the offseason, so I had to put my trust into that," G'Vora said.

He also had to deal with the heart of the Eagles line up the fourth time through the batting order. But, being a catcher, when he's not on the bump, G'Vora said he knew the hitters' tendencies.

"I knew what he [Maier] was going to swing at," G'Vora said. "I did leave it up a bit, though, I should have made it flatter."

But whether he would get the final out or give up the tying and go-ahead run though, Titman said there was no question about who they wanted the ball in the hand of in that situation.

"That was his game, we were gonna win or lose with him," Titman said. "We trust him, he earned it. At that point in the game, you're not going with anybody else. He earned the right to win or lose it."

The win avenged a 6-0 loss the Blue Streaks suffered at Geneva on Wednesday.

Madison improved to 5-1 in the conference, while Geneva fell to 4-2.

It was the fourth one run loss of the season for the Eagles.

Geneva coach Terry Hejduk, though, had to love the way his team fought back not once but twice in the game.

The Eagles tied it in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Maier, then rallied for two runs in the seventh and had the go ahead run at second base.

"All season long, our guys battle, we do a lot of good things," Hejduk said.

The coach opted to go with freshman Brendon Fobell in relief of Shea Arkenburg in the sixth inning.

The rookie two hit batters, then gave up a bases-loaded double to Nolan Thomas that plated two runs.

"Fobell pitched great for us at the junior varsity level and he really pitched a good game against JFK," Hejduk said. "Our defense actually lines up really well behind him. He's been throwing like 68% strikes. [Thursday], he plunked two guys. Baseball can be a weird sport."

In the top of the seventh, Logan Rustic and Sebastian Hall opened the frame with back-to-back singles.

G'Vora came back to get Noah Hicks on a comebacker to the mound, but both runners advanced.

Hewitt Wilt, however, followed by ripping a double down the left field line to score a pair of runs.

Then, Andrew Oros drew a walk. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, but G'Vora got Arkenburg to pop out to first and Maier on the liner to end the game.

"This was a big game for us," Titman said. "I'm proud of the way the guys responded. They didn't panic, they just played baseball. This keeps us in the driver's seat [in the division]. Now, we just need to make sure we stay hungry, don't get our heads big, throw strikes, catch the ball and get timely hitting."

Madison is slated to host Jefferson on Tuesday, while Geneva is scheduled to play at Benedictine today.