Blue Streaks down Dragons for fifth straight win

Sep. 23—MADISON — Alexander Davis was a sophomore starter when Madison labored through a 2-8 season a year ago.

"It feels good to be on the other side," he said after having a big game in Madison's 42-20 win over Lakeside at Dick Hamblin Field in the Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Divisoin opener for both schools Friday night.

It was the fifth win in a row for the Blue Streaks, which amassed 488 total yards of offense on the Dragons.

Davis also recorded a key interception to thwart Lakeside's opening drive.

The 6-foot-1, 190 pound junior followed that interception by catching a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carson Alley to give Madison a 7-0 lead and then later raced for a 60-yard touchdown run to give the hosts a 35-12 lead towards the end of the third quarter.

"He's a really good football player," Madison coach Mike Gilligan said of Davis, an outside linebacker who saw his first action on offense this season due to some injuries from some of the Blue Streak tailbacks."He has natural instincts to the football, and he has some size and speed. He is a tough kid."

Davis was not alone in the offensive outburst.

Alley ran for a game-high 179 yards and threw for another 169 yards and four touchdown passes.

Junior receiver Mac Steele had a big night catching eight passes for 98 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Ryan Radkowski and Dominic Lawrence, also juniors, added touchdowns as well.

"We have more players and more mature football players than we had a year ago," Gilligan said of his team that scored just 84 points all last season.

Lakeside coach Buzz Edwards agreed.

"Hat's off to coach Gill," Edwards said. "He's done a helluva job. That's a much better football team than the one we played last year."

Edwards lamented the mistakes his young team made, especially not being able to execute on Lakeside's opening drive which his team drove all the way to the Madison 4.

"We had a chance to take the lead and make them play frorm behind," Edwards said. "We just didn't execute."

Sophomore Devan Miller provided a bright spot for the Dragons, leading the team with 120 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns. He scored on an 80- yard burst in the second quarter.

Quarterback Alex DeSalvatore also had a big night with 175 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown to sophomore Shawn Camplese late in the game.

"There are bright spots in what we did," Edwards said. "We started six sophomores and two freshman tonight. The future is bright, but these sophomores have to grow up pretty quick."

Lakeside (2-4 overall, 0-1 in the CVC Lake) will look for more growth Friday when it hosts Jefferson.

Madison (5-1 overall, 1-0 in the CVC) will look to continue its winning streak when it travels to Edgewood that same night.