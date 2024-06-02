Blue Mountain send-off, Wright’s big afternoon headline NEMBCA 1A-3A All-Star games

BOONEVILLE – Blue Mountain’s girls basketball team garnered headlines this past season for winning a state title despite coming from one of the smallest schools in the state and using only a six-player roster for much of the year.

On Saturday, head coach Regina Chills and three of her players had one last game together.

Much like the way the Cougars’ season ended, they went out on top, as their Dark team defeated the White team 48-45 in the girls NEMBCA 1A/2A/3A All-Star Game at Booneville High School. Blue Mountain’s A’rare Foote scored a game-high 15 points.

“It’s a magical year,” Chills said. “... We had a really, really tough schedule and we were able to come out of it with a record of 29-1 and to top it off with a state championship. And then now, in the all-star game, my girls get to go out with another win.”

Dark trailed after the first quarter, but a 15-6 run to start the second quarter pushed it into the lead. Chills rode Foote as her primary ball-handler, as she played a game-high 24 minutes and dished out four assists. Dark held on at the end for the win.

“Feels like a high school game all over again,” Foote said. “Playing the whole game, no brakes, all gas.”

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: Dark went on a 15-6 run in the second quarter to take the lead.

Point Maker: Foote went 4 for 6 from the field and had seven steals.

Talking Point: “She’s going to give it all she’s got. She’s a competitor and she doesn’t like to lose. She’s going to do whatever it takes for her team.” Chills, on Foote

------------

Boys Game

Dark head coach Allen Ball knew exactly who he was picking with the first overall pick: H.W. Byers’ Jabari Wright. Wright proved why on Saturday.

He went off for 22 points, including the game-winning free throw, as Dark squeaked out an 81-80 overtime win.

“There were all good players, but we kind of knew, if you get this one, you’re in safe hands,” Ball said. “He’s put in the work. He played with a lot of energy and effort all through the season. Even though this is an all-star game, it just carried straight over into it.”

Dark found itself in a 12-point hole after the first quarter, but it outscored White 23-7 in the second to take a 35-31 halftime lead. White ended up holding a 74-72 lead with 13.4 seconds to go, but Dark tied it up with four seconds left to send the game to overtime.

With the score tied at 80-80 late in the overtime period, Wright drew a foul along the sideline that knocked the wind out of him. He knocked down a free throw, and that stood as the game-deciding point.

“I thought I was going to miss because my stomach was hurt,” Wright said. “But I had to go and take my time and knock that free throw down.”

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: Dark erased an early deficit by outscoring White 23-7 in the second quarter.

Point Maker: Wright scored a game-high 22 points while shooting 7 for 14 from the field.

Talking Point: “You never know how all-star games will go because guys may come out and play really hard like that game, or they may come out and just kind of dog it and it gets boring pretty fast. So, that one was, from start to finish, it was a fun game.” – Ball