Blue Mountain secures second straight PIAA 4A softball gold

STATE COLLEGE — During the rain delay that preceded Friday's PIAA Class AA softball championship game at Nittany Lion Softball Park, the Blue Mountain players engaged in a dance contest at the indoor batting cages.

That delay, which lasted two hours, 31 minutes before the game's start at 4:07 p.m., concerned Eagles head coach Mike Rollman.

"I was just kind of relaxing, and I felt the mood shifted from prior to the rain," he said. "Once we stepped back out on the field and we got to warming up, you could see a fire in the girls."

That fire produced Blue Mountain's second straight state championship, as the Eagles rode the shutout pitching of Marla Freiwald and two runs batted in from Madison Heim to a 4-0 victory over District 7 champion Elizabeth Forward.

"It feels awesome, especially as a senior," Freiwald, who scattered five hits in a workmanlike effort, said. "I just feel so blessed to change this program and just help for future generations. This means a lot overall."

It showed from the get-go.

Blue Mountain scored an unearned run in the first inning for the 1-0 lead. Then, from the moment left fielder Addyson Fishburn snagged a long line drive from the Warriors' Julia Resnick for their first out of the game, the Eagles flashed enough leather without an error to bring a smile to Rollman's face.

"You get the first defensive out. Marla got ahead in the count and we made the first defensive play," Rollman said. "I think we set the tone early. We were here; we were experienced; the moment wasn't too big."

Elizabeth Forward pitcher Shelby Telegdy held the Eagles to just two hits over the first four innings, but Blue Mountain's one-out rally in the first put the Eagles ahead.

Fishburn slapped a single, stole second base and scored when Freiwald's batted ball glanced off the first baseman's glove and into right field.

"It was almost like a spark that started the fire," Freiwald said. "When we get ahead, you can tell the energy's up."

The Saint Joseph's University commit used that to toss three no-hit innings to begin the game, but after that, the Eagles still led only 1-0.

"We just hit too many fly balls. We didn't hit like we were capable of doing," Elizabeth Forward (23-2) head coach Harry Rutherford said, adding, "I mean, to get shut out is a little disappointing, but that's a good pitcher. I can't take anything away from her."

The difference was that the Eagles' offense eventually heated up against the Warriors' tiring ace, despite Telegdy's nine strikeouts and just one walk in the game.

In the fifth, the Eagles doubled their lead after a controversial play. Hailey Place drilled a line drive to right-center field. The Warriors' Hannah Evans dove and appeared to snare the ball into her glove long enough for the out. Instead, the second base umpire ruled a trap, and Place was standing on second base.

"We thought we caught it," Rutherford said. "They (the umpires) didn't. You've got to go with those breaks. That started them."

After Place took third on Anna Borden's flyout to right, she scored on Heim's single.

The Eagles doubled the count again in the top of the seventh as they sent eight batters to the plate. After Lindsay Gibson's single and Place's sacrifice bunt, Courtney Cavadini walked. Borden followed with a high drive that landed on the left-center warning track to score courtesy runner Carla Boyer. Heim then blooped her second RBI single to plate courtesy runner Madison Gerlott.

"I think everybody did a great job of hitting when they needed to hit," Heim said.

All Freiwald then needed was another clean inning. Despite allowing baserunners in the final four frames, she achieved the Eagles' ninth shutout of 2024 by retiring three straight batters after Warrior freshman Berlyn Holibaugh singled to start the seventh.

In addition to Heim, Fishburn finished with two hits for the Eagles, while Elizabeth Forward's Carlee Soukup had two hits.

After accepting the individual medals, Blue Mountain received the PIAA trophy from District 11 Softball Chairman Rich Dry of Minersville. Ironically, Minersville was the last Schuylkill League team to achieve PIAA softball gold back-to-back in 1986-87.

"Yeah, it's insane," Heim said of the achievement. "I couldn't ask for a better team, and I'm so proud of everybody."

Game Summary

PIAA CLASS 4A

SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

At State College

ELIZABETH FORWARD (0) — Resnik ss 3 0 0 0, Telegdy p 3 0 1 0, Malek cr 0 0 0 0, Soukup 1b 3 0 2 0, Nigut 3b 3 0 0 0, Holibaugh 2b 3 0 1 0, Johnson dp 3 0 0 0, Best rf 0 0 0 0, Grimm c 3 0 1 0, Bickerton cr 0 0 0 0, Cimba lf 2 0 0 0, Evans cf 2 0 0 0. Totals 25 0 5 0.

BLUE MOUNTAIN (4) — Heim 3b 3 0 2 2, Fishburn lf 3 1 2 0, Freiwald p 4 0 1 0, Hablett cr-ph 1 0 0 0, Peel cr 0 0 0 0, Labe 1b 4 0 0 0, Walasavage cf 3 0 0 0, Gibson rf 3 0 1 0, Boyer pr 0 1 0 0, Place ss 2 1 1 0, Cavadini c 1 0 0 0, Gerlott cr 0 1 0 0, Borden dp 3 0 1 1, Hudock 2b 0 0 0 0. Totals 27 4 8 3.

BM (27-1) 100 010 2 — 4

EF (23-2) 000 000 0 — 0

E — Blue Mountain 0, Elizabeth Forward 1. LOB — Blue Mountain 5, Elizabeth Forward 4. 2B — Place, Borden. SB — Fishburn, Hablett, Heim 2. CS — Peel. S — Place, Cimba. SF — Name.

Blue Mtn. IP H R ER BB K

Freiwald, W 7 5 0 0 0 2

E. Forward IP H R ER BB K

Telegdy, L 7 8 4 3 1 9

T — 2:04.