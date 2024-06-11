Blue Mountain returns to PIAA 4A championship game

MERTZTOWN — Northwestern Lehigh's softball team spent most of Monday's PIAA Class 4A semifinal game against Blue Mountain digging itself into and then out of trouble.

But the Tigers could not escape three two-out situations. That is why, when third baseman Madison Heim caught a game-ending popup in foul ground, Blue Mountain was the team celebrating.

"I'm so happy that this is my senior year, and we get to go out with a bang," Blue Mountain's Lindsay Gibson said after the Eagles advanced to Friday's PIAA Class 4A championship game with a 5-3 victory over Northwestern Lehigh at Lyons Ballfield.

The defending PIAA champion Eagles (26-1) will oppose District 7 champion Elizabeth Forward (23-1) for the state championship at 1:30 p.m. at Penn State University's Nittany Lion Softball Park.

That may not be as nerve-wracking as Monday's District 11 Class 4A title rematch between the Eagles and the Tigers.

"Something's going to have to change. They've got to go 5A or we're going to have to go 5A," Blue Mountain head coach Mike Rollman said. "I love the competition, though. I love games like this."

Likewise, a large crowd, which circled the ballpark under the lights from foul line to foul line and on top of a hill beyond center field, was thoroughly entertained by the fourth meeting of these postseason rivals in the past two years.

Blue Mountain has won every game, including Monday's game that came down to situational hitting.

Three times with two outs, the Eagles delivered.

The first came in the opening inning, when Heim doubled and, after two outs, scored when winning pitcher Marla Freiwald pounded a two-run home run to left field.

"They had a huge cheering section show up and we said, 'Maybe they need that. We don't. We'll speak with our bats. Let's spark it quick. Let's get it going. Let's be loud and proud,'" Rollman said. "She started the first inning off with that blast and I think she set the tone for us."

It was Freiwald's third home run in the past two games, and the Tigers responded by issuing intentional walks to her in her final three at-bats.

"It's what it is," Freiwald said. "I promised them. I said, 'I swear I can bunt.' It's the game. I just got to accept it."

The move backfired in the fifth after Northwestern Lehigh had used a solo home run by Abby Dunstan and an RBI bunt single by Sage Toman to tie the game at 2-2.

Losing pitcher Emma Freeman got two outs, but the intentional pass to Freiwald ignited the Eagles. Olivia Labe singled through the hole at short before Gibson followed with a slicing triple. It eluded the right fielder and plated both courtesy runner Mylei Hablett and Labe for the Eagles' 4-2 lead.

"I've been working really hard on away pitches and hitting them to the right side," Gibson, who had two hits, said. "That's something that I struggled with at the beginning of the year, but got better at it."

Led by three hits from Ella Bressi, the ninth hitter in the Tigers' order, Northwestern Lehigh pulled within one run, 4-3, when Isabella Akelaitis' sacrifice fly plated Bressi in the home half of the fifth.

The Eagles answered with its final two-out run in the seventh. Elle Walasavage reached on one of the Tigers' five errors, advanced on another intentional walk to Freiwald. Then, after two outs, Hailey Place topped the ball about 10 feet in front of the plate. She beat the throw for an infield hit that plated Walasavage.

Bressi then began the home seventh with a single, but was erased on a fielder's choice at second base. The play was so close that an umpires' conference was needed before the call was confirmed. Freiwald then got the final two outs, including Heim's catch, to end the game.

"We spent a lot of time working on making the adjustments in the batter's box, and we did that today," Northwestern Lehigh head coach Kate Farber said after the Tigers held an 8-7 edge in hits. "Their outfield makes plays that no other team that we see is going to make."

Now Elizabeth Forward, which beat Archbishop Wood 8-0 on Monday, will see that same outfield defense when it faces the Eagles in Friday's championship matchup.

"I'm just looking forward to the experience," Freiwald said of the Eagles' return to the PIAA title game. "It's such fun, win or lose. I have such fun with these girls. We're family and that's what we're really all about."

Game Summary

PIAA CLASS 4A

SOFTBALL SEMIFINAL

At Mertztown

BLUE MOUNTAIN (5) — Heim 3b 4 1 1 0, Fishburn lf 3 0 0 0, Walasavage cf 3 1 0 0, Freiwald p 1 1 1 2, Hablett cf 0 1 0 0, Labe 1b 3 1 1 0, Gibson rf 4 0 2 2, Place ss 4 0 1 1, Cavadini c 4 0 1 0. Peel cf 0 0 0 0, Gordon dp 3 0 0 0, Hudock 2b 0 0 0 0. Totals 29 5 7 5.

NORTHWESTERN LEHIGH (3) — McGinley cf 4 0 1 0, Toman 3b 4 0 1 1, Akelaitis ss 2 0 1 1, Dunstan c 1 1 1 1, Freeman p 3 0 0 0, Mitman 1b 3 0 0 0, Diehl 2b 3 0 1 0, Kinnon lf 3 0 0 0, Bressi rf 3 2 3 0. Totals 26 3 8 3.

BM (26-1) 200 020 1 — 5

NWL (22-5) 011 010 0 — 3

E — Blue Mountain 0, Northwestern Lehigh 5. DP — Northwestern Lehigh 2. LOB — Blue Mountain 9, Northwestern Lehigh 7. 2B — Heim, Akelaitis, Diehl. 3B — Gibson. HR — Freiwald, Dunstan. SB — Place, Bressi, McGinley. CS — Toman. S — Fishburn. SF — Akelaitis.

Blue Mtn. IP H R ER BB K

Freiwald, W 7 8 3 3 2 3

NW Lehigh IP H R ER BB K

Freeman, L 7 7 5 4 4 4

T — 2:03.