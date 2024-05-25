Blue Mountain, Minersville athletes earn medals at PIAA Championships

SHIPPENSBURG — Two athletes collected the Schuylkill League's first medals Friday at the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Seth Grove Stadium.

Minersville's Luke Stevenosky, who entered the Class AA boys' javelin competition as the third seed, finished third in the event with a distance of 193 feet, 1 inch. He produced that distance on his third throw of the competition, won by Danville's Bronson Krainak with a throw of 215-7.

Blue Mountain's Rosalind Gergely, who was the fifth seed in the Class AAA girls' shot put, posted a first attempt of 37 feet, 11 inches and finished with a seventh-place medal with that distance.

The PIAA meet continues later today and Saturday. Thirty-five Schuylkill League athletes qualified for the event.