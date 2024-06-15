Blue Mountain captures second straight PIAA title

STATE COLLEGE — Blue Mountain captured its second straight PIAA Class 4A championship on Friday night when the Eagles defeated Elizabeth Forward 4-0 at Nittany Lion Softball Park.

The Eagles (27-1) scored their first run in the first inning when Addyson Fishburn singled, stole second base and scored when Marla Freiwald's liner was mishandled by the first baseman and rolled into right field.

In the fifth, Hallie Place hit a ball to right-center field that seemed to be initially caught by the center fielder. But the second-base umpire then signalled a trap, allowing Place to take second base. Place took third on Anna Borden's fly out to right field and scored on a single by Madison Heim.

The Eagles added two runs in the seventh on a run-scoring double by Anna Borden and an RBI single by Heim.

Winning pitcher Marla Freiwald allowed five hits to win her duel with Elizabeth Forward's Shelby Telegdy, who struck out nine.

Carlee Soukup had two hits for Elizabeth Forward, which finishes at 23-2.