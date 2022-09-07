If you’re in the blue, you’ll get Giants vs. Titans on TV

The New York Giants (0-0) are preparing to visit the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Nissan Stadium for a Week 1 matchup.

This is the first time the Giants and Titans have met since 2018, and the first time the two teams have played in Nashville since 2014. It will also be the first time quarterback Daniel Jones has ever played the Titans.

The Giants opened the week as 5.5-point road underdogs.

Those in the blue region of the TV map will get the divisional game on the local FOX channel.

Credit: 506 Sports

Getting the call for this game will be Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline).

Information courtesy 506Sports.

