Breaking News:

Nets name Jacque Vaughn, not Ime Udoka, as their next head coach

If you’re in the blue, you’ll get Giants vs. Texans on TV

Dan Benton
·1 min read

The New York Giants (6-2) are preparing to host the Houston Texans (1-6-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 10 matchup.

The Giants are returning from a much-needed bye week, while the Texans are riding a three-game losing streak.

Those in the blue region of the TV map will get the game on the local CBS channel.

Credit: 506Sports.com

Getting the call for this game will be Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline).

Information courtesy 506Sports.

Related

Julian Love would like to remain with Giants: 'I love playing here'

Giants' Kenny Golladay expected to return vs. Texans

Giants open as 6.5-point home favorites vs. Texans

List

Giants NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 10

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

Recommended Stories