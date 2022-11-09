If you’re in the blue, you’ll get Giants vs. Texans on TV

The New York Giants (6-2) are preparing to host the Houston Texans (1-6-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 10 matchup.

The Giants are returning from a much-needed bye week, while the Texans are riding a three-game losing streak.

Those in the blue region of the TV map will get the game on the local CBS channel.

Credit: 506Sports.com

Getting the call for this game will be Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline).

Information courtesy 506Sports.

