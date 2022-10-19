If you’re in the blue, you’ll get Giants vs. Jaguars on TV

The New York Giants (5-1) are preparing to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at TIAA Bank Field for a Week 7 matchup.

The Giants are coming off their second consecutive comeback victory over a quality team, while the Jags are mired in a three-game losing streak.

Those in the blue region of the TV map will get the game on the local FOX channel.

Credit: 506Sports

Getting the call for this game will be Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline).

Information courtesy 506Sports.

