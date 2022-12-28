If you’re in the blue, you’ll get Giants vs. Colts on TV

The New York Giants (8-6-1) are preparing to host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 17 matchup.

The Giants are coming off a heartbreaking last-second loss to the Minnesota Vikings, while the Colts have lost five straight games and eight of their last nine.

Those in the blue region of the TV map will get the game on the local CBS channel.

Credit: 506Sports.com

Getting the call for this game will be Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline).

Information courtesy 506Sports.

