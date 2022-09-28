If you’re in the blue, you’ll get Giants vs. Bears on TV
The New York Giants (2-1) are preparing to host the Chicago Bears (2-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 4 matchup.
The Giants are coming off a disappointing Monday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which they squandered multiple opportunities for both the tie and win. However, they are still ahead of the curve at 2-1 and will be motivated come Sunday.
The Giants opened the week as 3.5-point home favorites.
Those in the blue region of the TV map will get the game on the local FOX channel.
Credit: 506 Sports
Getting the call for this game will be Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline).
Information courtesy 506Sports.
