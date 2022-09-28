If you’re in the blue, you’ll get Giants vs. Bears on TV

The New York Giants (2-1) are preparing to host the Chicago Bears (2-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 4 matchup.

The Giants are coming off a disappointing Monday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which they squandered multiple opportunities for both the tie and win. However, they are still ahead of the curve at 2-1 and will be motivated come Sunday.

The Giants opened the week as 3.5-point home favorites.

Those in the blue region of the TV map will get the game on the local FOX channel.

Getting the call for this game will be Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline).

