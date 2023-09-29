Blue Jays Wild Card Watch: Toronto's magic number for playoff spot down to 2

The Blue Jays could clinch a spot in the MLB playoffs as early as Friday.

The Toronto Blue Jays took a giant step toward punching their ticket to the 2023 MLB playoffs thanks to a 6-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Chris Bassitt pitched 7.2 scoreless frames and reached the 200-inning mark for the first time in his career, while Brandon Belt provided the big offensive blow with a three-run homer. The victory dropped the Blue Jays' "magic number" to clinch a postseason berth to two, meaning any combination of two Toronto victories or Seattle Mariners losses will see the club reach the wild-card round.

The Blue Jays inched closer to clinching a playoff spot thanks to Thursday's win over the Yankees. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports) (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The Blue Jays will get their first crack at officially qualifying for the playoffs on Friday when they begin a three-game home series with the Tampa Bay Rays. Yusei Kikuchi (10-6, 3.82 ERA) takes the mound for Toronto opposite Rays right-hander Aaron Civale (7-4, 3.43 ERA).

John Schneider's club currently owns a 93.4% chance of earning a wild-card spot, according to FanGraphs.

Here's a look at the standings entering play on Friday, and a quick look at what the Blue Jays' biggest rivals have been up to.

Yesterday's result: The Astros enjoyed an off day on the heels of their series victory over the Mariners earlier this week.

What's next: Houston looks to keep its slim hopes of winning the AL West alive as it opens a three-game road series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. J.P. France (11-6, 3.83 ERA) draws the start for Houston on Friday against Arizona ace Zac Gallen (17-8, 3.49 ERA).

Playoff odds: 75.7%

Tiebreaker situation with Blue Jays: Toronto owns tiebreaker thanks to head-to-head record.

Seattle Mariners

Yesterday's result: The Mariners pulled off a dramatic ninth-inning walk-off win over the Texas Rangers to take the opener of their four-game set by a score of 3-2. Shortstop J.P. Crawford delivered the decisive blow, hitting a two-run double with the bases loaded and two out.

What's next: Seattle is right back in the mix for a playoff spot, trailing Houston by a single game. Bryan Woo (4-5, 4.39 ERA) toes the rubber for the Mariners on Friday against Rangers All-Star Nathan Eovaldi (12-4, 3.26 ERA).

Playoff odds: 33.5%

Tiebreaker situation with Blue Jays: Seattle owns tiebreaker thanks to a better record within its division.

Texas Rangers

Yesterday's result: Leody Taveras and Adolis Garcia homered for Texas before Aroldis Chapman imploded in the ninth inning, loading the bases without recording an out. Jonathan Hernandez was one out away from bailing Chapman out, but Crawford came up with a clutch hit that reduced the Rangers' AL West lead to two games with three to play.

What's next: See Mariners section.

Playoff odds: 97.4%

Tiebreaker situation with Blue Jays: Texas owns tiebreaker thanks to head-to-head record.