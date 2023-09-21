Blue Jays vs. Yankees Highlights
Spencer Horwitz tallied three RBIs to back Kevin Gausman's 10-strikeout start in the Blue Jays' 6-1 win over the Yankees
The Yankees' 2023 injuries are starting to affect 2024.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins over the weekend.
The Sun know what they need to pull off an upset and carry on into a second consecutive Finals appearance after losing center Brionna Jones to an Achilles injury a month into the season.
'Stat Nerd Thursday' is back for another episode! Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don give you one stat you need to know for all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 3. The two also react to the Browns signing Kareem Hunt and Harmon shares his analysis on the Cam Akers trade to Minnesota.
Rob Mercer raised more than $30,000 after telling the poker community he had stage 4 terminal colon cancer. On Wednesday, he said the diagnosis was a lie.
The Raiders star is out of the concussion protocol after a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit.
It's unclear if Messi was injured. He missed two games — one for Inter Miami, one for Argentina — last week due to fitness concerns.
Time will tell if Fields ends up winning with the Bears, but the concerns he spoke about on Wednesday were not encouraging.
Hield has a $19.3 million cap hit for next season.
The 23-year-old did something no MLB rookie has ever done.
Jones has been away from the Raiders since the start of the season while making multiple social media posts disparaging the team and its leadership.
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 3 lineup ready for victory.
Rafael Fiziev has learned to channel the emotions he gets in a slugfest, like he had in his last outing against Justin Gaethje, and believes he'll be a better all-around fighter for it.
Micah Parsons is off to a dominant start this season.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Anthony Richardson was not able to practice Wednesday.
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Rumors persist of a relationship between the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and pop star Taylor Swift.