Blue Jays vs. Twins playoff tickets are absurdly cheap on secondary market

You can catch an MLB playoff game for under $10 at Minnesota's Target Field.

Who says you have to break the bank to watch playoff baseball?

Resale tickets for the American League wild-card series matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins at Target Field are quite the bargain.

There are still waves of seats available in Minnesota ahead of Tuesday’s Game 1, and some are going for less than $10 USD. As of this writing, the cheapest ticket available via resale is currently in the upper bowl for $7 USD on Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Game 2 can also be purchased around that mark, with an upper-bowl seat labelled at just $8 USD. There’s a slight increase for a potential Game 3, as they’re being resold for as low as $15 USD.

Prices for the Blue Jays vs. Twins wild-card series are very affordable. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Still, these prices are truly bizarre for an opening-round playoff game, especially considering the cheapest ticket available in a potential ALDS game at Rogers Centre would land you in the 500 level and cost $85 CAD.

It certainly wasn’t long before Blue Jays fans started to take notice of this bargain. Not only has that created a demand for tickets, it has also seemingly resulted in a dramatic uptick in the cost of flights from Toronto to Minnesota.

Apparently I’m not the only one who saw this information and started looking at options, lol. Not for me unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/IURLHMak5Q — Neal (@Jayfan34) October 2, 2023

Lots of Canadian fans typically travel from Eastern Ontario and Manitoba every season when the Blue Jays visit the Twins at Target Field. Those crowds will likely arrive in droves for this week’s postseason series due to these heavily discounted prices.

It may also attract a few in the Toronto area who’d rather travel south of the border than spend their cash on high-priced seats at the franchise’s home ballpark.

These reduced prices haven’t just been limited to Minnesota, as other markets are also selling playoff tickets at reasonable figures, including the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers. The Philadelphia Phillies didn’t receive that memo, since the cheapest seat available is $199 USD.

Just checked and found at least 20 pairs of tickets for Blue Jays-Twins available on Stubhub for less than 10 USD.



Truly a shock to the system to see that for an MLB playoff game. pic.twitter.com/VganQITQC8 — Nick Ashbourne (@NickAshbourne) October 2, 2023

MLB enjoyed a 9.6% increase in average regular-season attendance this season compared to 2022 — its largest year-to-year surge since 1993. And there should be just as much appetite in the playoffs, given these bargain ticket prices across the sport.

The Blue Jays secured their 10th playoff berth in franchise history on Saturday, which the team celebrated following Sunday’s regular-season finale loss to the Rays.

Kevin Gausman will make his third career postseason start in Game 1 against the Twins and will be opposed by fellow right-hander Pablo Lopez.