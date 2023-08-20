Blue Jays vs. Reds Recap

Zhang Weili had one of the greatest performances in UFC history, both on the ground and on the feet, as she dominated Amanda Lemos and retained her strawweight title in the co-main event of UFC 292 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Rodríguez is MLB's hottest hitter right now.
The Patriots rookie has feeling in his extremities, but will undergo further testing.
Miami beat Nashville in an 11-round penalty shootout.
Brock Purdy was back from elbow surgery and played well.
Follow UFC 292 with Yahoo Sports as two title belts are up for grabs at the top of the card when bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling meets Sean O'Malley and strawweight champ Zhang Weili defends her title versus Amanda Lemos.
Carson Beck is in his fourth season at Georgia and was Stetson Bennett's backup last season.
Prior to Saturday, Coco Gauff had never taken a set off Iga Swiatek.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm.
Teddy Bridgewater had a weird number for a quarterback.
The Reds continue to dip into their promising farm system.
Bryce Young didn't have many highlights in his second preseason start.
Spain's recent success masks years of past struggles for its women's national soccer team, which overcame decades of neglect and machismo to now stand 90 minutes from glory.
The Falcons' young offensive core made plenty of plays on Friday.
The Bills' playoff exit overshadowed an excellent season.
Ready to watch Messi and Inter Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final? Here's what to know.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!