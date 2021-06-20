Blue Jays vs. Orioles Highlights

Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah beaned Maikel Franco after consecutive home runs, sparking the incident.
There were three ejections in the first half inning on Saturday afternoon in San Diego.
The G.O.A.T. is serving some serious summertime vibes ahead of the Olympics.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently praised QB1 (for now) Andy Dalton for taking the rookie under his wing. But one this Fields said raises eyebrows. “I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice, and he stayed out there specifically just to see maybe what I was doing wrong and [more]
In a clip from the series “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed” making the rounds on social media Thursday, the former Utah Jazz guard brags about his supposed expertise on the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes your hero’s crush your heart…..thank god this mofo meant nothing to me.
This is not a surprise. Leonard returning this postseason would be a surprise.
An absence of effective leadership in Boston might have cost the team a potentially valuable teammate.
Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, stars of Saturday Night Live when the show was in its infancy, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, where they spoke about the fight between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase in 1978. After leaving the show, Chase had returned to host. Murray and Chase exchanged some deeply hurtful words following dress rehearsal, which soon resulted in a physical altercation just minutes before Chase took the stage to deliver the monologue. “I think Jane and I, and Gilda both witnessed it,” Newman said. “But, ya know, it was very sad and painful and awful.” “It was that sad kind of tension that you would get in a family,” Curtin added, “and everybody goes to their corners because they don't want to have to deal with the tension, and it was uncomfortable. You could understand, you know, there were these two bull mooses (sic) going at each other, so the testosterone was surging and stuff happens.”
Shohei Ohtani celebrated his appointment to next month's All-Star Home Run Derby in fitting style, connecting twice during the Los Angeles Angels' 11-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Ohtani clubbed his 20th and 21st homers of the season hours after announcing he would take part in MLB’s annual home-run spectacle July 12 at Coors Field in Denver. The first blast from Ohtani was a line drive to right field that was part of the Angels’ three-homer fifth inning.
J.D. Martinez hit his 100th home run in a Red Sox uniform Saturday against the Royals and joined an impressive list of franchise legends in the process.
Everything you need to know for Sunday's inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Johnny Cueto normally moves at his own pace, but he had to speed things up Friday night.
Trailing 4-1 at one point, Gio Urshela talks about the team's comeback, in the Yankees 7-5 win over the A's. Urshela broke a 4-4 tie with a solo home run in the 8th and DJ LeMahieu added a two-run single to extend the lead. Urshela also describes a scary play earlier in the game when a piece of a broken bat struck him in the eye.
Only the low 60 players and ties earn weekend tee times at America's national championship.
Full leaderboard and scores from Torrey Pines Richard Bland stuns the golf world
Jonny Butler drives in five runs to propel Wolfpack past Stanford Cardinal.
Sergio Garcia's fourth shot at the par-5 13th hole Saturday at Torrey Pines nearly kicked back all the way to his feet.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Once again, the Utah Jazz endured a postseason collapse. Making an early exit from the NBA playoffs stung much more this time. The top-seeded Jazz fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in six games after blowing a 2-0 series lead.
Janice Scurio discusses Zac Gallen's return to the Diamondbacks, and highlights some of Thursday's standout performances.
Wade LeBlanc made three starts, posting a 2.50 ERA, for Triple A Round Rock but wasn’t a fit on the Rangers’ roster.