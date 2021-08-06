Blue Jays vs. Indians Highlights
Bo Bichette belts 20th homer in Blue Jays' 3-0 win
The Red Sox added some outfield depth Thursday by reportedly trading for Rangers minor leaguer Delino DeShields.
The Giants did something Thursday they hadn't done as a franchise in 28 years.
The Yankees came back from down a run twice to beat the Mariners in the first of a four-game series on Thursday night.
Major League Baseball is paying homage to the 1989 film Field of Dreams by having the Yankees and Chicago White Sox play at the site of the movie.
In the final hours before last Friday’s trade deadline, the Yankees nearly had three separate deals to send Luke Voit elsewhere.
For the fourth straight Olympics, the U.S. men’s 4x100-meter relay team failed to medal in an event America used to own. As usual, a botched baton pass was the culprit.
It hasn't taken long for the San Francisco Giants to make a strong impression on Kris Bryant. Bryant doubled to start a four-run ninth inning rally to tie Arizona, then doubled again to score the eventual winner as the Giants came back to beat the Diamondbacks 5-4 on Thursday. “We had no business winning that game,” said Bryant, who had hits in each of his last three at-bats.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Anna Cockrell was disqualified from the womens 400m hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday night.
Farhan Zaidi and the Giants weren't panicking as time ticked away before the trade deadline.
The Diamondbacks made a curious decision in the ninth inning and the Giants took advantage, scoring four runs in the ninth for a historic comeback.
Her performance in the Tokyo 2020 games had propelled her to new heights of popularity.
Following the Boston Red Sox' 8-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, manager Alex Cora candidly spoke about his team's need to turn things around.
Max Scherzer lived up to the hype as he made his Los Angeles Dodgers debut in a win over the Houston Astros at sold out Dodger Stadium.
Lexington plays in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, which partners with Major League Baseball for experimental rule changes, like increased pitching distance.
Nine-time gold medalist Carl Lewis ripped the U.S. men's 4x100-meter relay team after they finished sixth in their heat and failed to make the final.
"You may never see anything like it again," an announcer said.
Marcelo Mayer, the Boston Red Sox' first-round pick in this year's MLB Draft, made his professional baseball debut on Thursday for the FCL Red Sox. Here's how it went.
It sure sounds like Ben Simmons never will play for the 76ers again.