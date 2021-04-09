Vladimir Guerrero Jr., is making the leap, quite literally.

After showing flashes of the potential that made him the consensus best prospect in baseball, Guerrero Jr. is beginning 2021with a bang, showing his complete range of skills during Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Guerrero's primary calling card will always be his ability to hit for tremendous power and he did not disappoint Thursday, launching a 404-foot rocket to deep center. Angels starter Griffin Canning could only watch helplessly as his slider hung over the plate for far too long, with the ball flying out of the park at a 111.3 mph exit velocity. NASA might want to look into acquiring Vlad Jr. next year.

Vladdy climbs the ladder. pic.twitter.com/oyIdQGJWp0 — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) April 8, 2021

Toronto's burgeoning young star wasn't done there. Although Guerrero Jr., to put it politely, isn't known for his defensive mastery, his offseason work is clearly paying dividends. Guerrero Jr. robbed Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani of what it appeared to be a certain extra-base hit, climbing the imaginary ladder for a genuinely impressive grab. A Gold Glove may not be in store for Vladdy, but Blue Jays fans can certainly be thrilled about his noticeable defensive improvement.

Story continues

Given Guerrero Jr. was the sixth-youngest player on a 2021 Opening Day roster, you begin to see why he, alongside Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr., were considered in a league of their own as prospects before getting to the majors. Vlad Jr. is beginning to actualize his full potential at the mere age of 22, which has to be frightening for opposing pitchers and managers everywhere.

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is showing why he was considered the next big thing in baseball. (Matt May/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

More coverage from Yahoo Sports