Blue Jays rookie sensation Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits 1st career grand slam

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrated his first career grand slam against the Detroit Tigers. (Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

You would think after watching the Home Run Derby that pitchers would be more careful around Toronto Blue Jays rookie sensation Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Detroit Tigers reliever Gregory Soto learned this lesson the hard way, as Guerrero Jr. took a 1-1 pitch in the fifth inning and smashed a no-doubt laser out of the park for his first career grand slam, tying the game at 5-5.

Guerrero sent the ball flying, tracked at 441 feet, showing why he was considered the consensus best prospect in baseball prior to the season.

It was Guerrero’s ninth home run of the year, and it drew a rousing applause from the travelling Blue Jays fans in attendance, for good reason.

This is almost certainly the first of many grand slams for Guerrero, and boy, the first one will be one to remember even amid a lost Blue Jays season.

