Blue Jays' Vlad Guerrero Jr. says he would 'never' sign with Yankees

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. staring at a home run at Yankee Stadium

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vlad Guerrero Jr. definitely didn't ingratiate himself with Yankees fans on Saturday when he said he would "never" sign with the Yanks.

In fact, he actually took it a step further.

"I like to play in New York, I like to kill the Yankees," Guerrero Jr. said through a translator in a recent interview. "I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead."

The division rival has played well against New York in his career. In 65 games against the Yankees, Guerrero Jr. has slashed .289/.346/.518 with 13 home runs, 14 doubles, two triples and 41 RBI.

His numbers are even better at Yankee Stadium as he's slashed .289/.344/.579 with 10 home runs, five doubles and 17 RBI in 31 career games.