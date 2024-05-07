Blue Jays visit the Phillies to open 2-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (16-19, fifth in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (25-11, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (4-2, 1.44 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (1-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -137, Blue Jays +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies start a two-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Philadelphia has gone 14-6 in home games and 25-11 overall. The Phillies have an 8-2 record in games decided by one run.

Toronto is 16-19 overall and 8-12 in road games. The Blue Jays are 6-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 13 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 15-for-43 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has six doubles and four home runs for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 9-for-30 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .272 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .210 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Yimi Garcia: day-to-day (back), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.