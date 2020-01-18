Blue Jays unveil 'New Blue' uniform ahead of 2020 MLB season

The Toronto Blue Jays will have some new threads for the 2020 MLB season. (Twitter // @Sportsnet)

The Toronto Blue Jays are bringing back their vintage blue for the 2020 MLB season.

At the team’s fan appreciation event, WinterFest, the club unveiled the alternate uniform it will be donning during the upcoming season.

An Original Classic. This is our #NEWBLUE! pic.twitter.com/kei1lFHm6W — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 18, 2020

May I just say, I’m a big fan of the look.

What’s once old is now new, as Toronto has combined their current uniform style with the blue it wore from 1977-1988, according to Sportslogos.net.

CHICAGO-UNDATED 1981: Danny Ainge of the Toronto Blue Jay poses before a MLB game at Comiskey Park in Chicago, IL. Ainge played for the Toronto Blue Jays from 1979-1981. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK - CIRCA 1979: Alfredo Griffin #1 of the Toronto Blue Jays completed his throw to first base. (Getty Images)

For the Jays, hopefully the new look can bring forward some better results. The team has not finished with a winning record since 2016.

