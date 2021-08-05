Blue Jays turn clubhouse into nightclub as good vibes reach new heights

The Toronto Blue Jays are clearly happy to be home.

After an 8-6 victory against Cleveland on Wednesday night marking six wins in seven games, the vibes were at an all-time high. The team celebrated by turning its Rogers Centre clubhouse into a full-blown nightclub — minus the bottles… we think.

Rookie pitcher Alek Manoah posted a video on Instagram showing several Blue Jays players marching side by side with club music booming through the stalls and strobe lights flashing.

The Blue Jays turned their clubhouse into a night club 😅🕺



Some Jays players even got a head start on the field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was shaking it in the dugout, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. later joined in to practice in preparation for the dance session set to take place after the game.

We all know what Vladdy can do in a home run derby, but have you seen him in a dance-off?

The MOST lovable team in baseball checking in 🕺 💙 pic.twitter.com/0u53sUh02B — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 5, 2021

Due to pandemic border crossing restrictions, the Blue Jays began the 2021 MLB season at their spring training grounds in Dunedin, Fla. On June 1, the Blue Jays moved slightly closer to home and played at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, the same ballpark they called home during the shortened 2020 campaign.

Now back in Toronto since July 30 after receiving government approval, the Jays are living their best lives. Not only is the clubhouse pulsating with beats that are sure to make you bust a move, it’s also filled with fresh new talent from the trade deadline.

Blue Jays management brought star pitcher Jose Berrios and veteran relievers Brad Hand and Joakim Soria into the fold to complement a lineup already bursting with talent, officially betting on the team to make a push for the postseason. Now 56-49, the young squad is just three games back of the second wild-card spot.

If they can keep up this form at home, October baseball is definitely possible. Can you just imagine the clubhouse vibes in the playoffs?

