Blue Jays try to sweep 2-game series against the Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays (19-22, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (26-14, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 2.64 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Orioles: Cole Irvin (4-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -129, Blue Jays +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles meet on Wednesday for the second game of a two-game series. The Blue Jays won the first, 3-2.

Baltimore is 14-9 at home and 26-14 overall. Orioles pitchers have a collective 3.30 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

Toronto has a 19-22 record overall and a 10-13 record in road games. The Blue Jays have a 12-19 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has four doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 13-for-43 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has four home runs, 24 walks and 19 RBI while hitting .276 for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 11-for-31 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .221 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .238 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (illness), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.