Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners

Olivier Neven
·Writer
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was reportedly dealt to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. (Getty Images)
The Toronto Blue Jays have traded star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

According to the Seattle Times Ryan Divish, the Mariners are sending reliever Erik Swanson and pitching prospect Adam Macko in return.

