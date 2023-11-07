Blue Jays trade and free agency tracker: Brewers considering Don Mattingly for manager

How will the Blue Jays' offseason unfold? We'll keep you up to date all winter with the latest signings, trades and rumours.

The Toronto Blue Jays have a busy offseason ahead after being swept out of the MLB playoffs by the Minnesota Twins.

Several Blue Jays players hit free agency in Matt Chapman, Hyun Jin Ryu, Brandon Belt, Kevin Kiermaier, Jordan Hicks and Whit Merrifield, leaving general manager Ross Atkins with holes to fill up and down the roster. Toronto has some solid internal options to make up for the lost talent, but external reinforcements are needed if the team wants to remain a playoff contender in the competitive American League East.

Blue Jays have interest in Michael A. Taylor (Nov. 7)

With MLB's GM meetings underway, the Blue Jays are reported to have interest in veteran outfielder Michael A. Taylor, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Taylor spent the 2023 season with the Minnesota Twins, slashing .220./.278/.442 with 21 home runs in 129 games. The 32-year-old brings pop from the right side and strong outfield defense, winning a Gold Glove in center field in 2021.

Don Mattingly in running to be Brewers manager (Nov. 7)

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a new manager after watching Craig Counsell sign a historic contract with the Chicago Cubs. Current Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly is being considered for the Brewers job, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Last season was Mattingly's first with the Blue Jays after spending a combined 12 years at the helm of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins. Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports Toronto wouldn't stand in Mattingly's way of pursuing a manager job this offseason.

Blue Jays wouldn’t stand in the way of Mattingly pursuing a managerial job elsewhere. Otherwise he’s slated to return as Jays’ bench coach in 2024. https://t.co/EDyy7gCCNV — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 7, 2023

Blue Jays acquire pitching depth in Brendon Little (Nov. 6)

Toronto made its first trade of the offseason on Monday, grabbing pitcher Brendon Little from the Chicago Cubs.

Little is a 27-year-old left-hander who spent his entire 2023 season at Triple-A with the Iowa Cubs. In 73.1 innings with the Cubs' affiliate he posted a 4.05 ERA and managed 73 strikeouts, while walking 38. The lefty has only appeared in one MLB game in his career.

Blue Jays give Matt Chapman qualifying offer (Nov. 6)

As expected, the Blue Jays extended a qualifying offer to third baseman Matt Chapman. The 30-year-old will have until Nov. 14 to accept the offer, which is worth $20.325 million for one year.

If he declines and signs elsewhere, the Blue Jays will receive a 2024 draft pick in compensation from his new club. It is expected that Chapman will land a longer-term contract in free agency.

Blue Jays keeping Chad Green around (Nov. 6)

The Blue Jays exercised their two-year conditional club option on right-hander Chad Green for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Green will make $10.5 million in each of those campaigns.

The veteran missed the first five months of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, then went 3-0 with a 5.25 ERA over 12 games upon his return. Despite the bloated ERA, Green was quite effective down the stretch, logging scoreless outings in five of his final six appearances.

Blue Jays to make 'strong push' for Shohei Ohtani (Nov. 5)

Shohei Ohtani is set to break records with his free agency this winter and the Blue Jays are reported to be interested in entering the sweepstakes.

Toronto is among a handful of teams expected to make a "strong push" for the Japanese superstar, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. The Los Angeles Dodgers are viewed as the "overwhelming favourites" to land Ohtani, per Nightengale, who also says not to rule out a return to the Los Angeles Angels.

The Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers were the other teams Nightengale linked to the two-way sensation.