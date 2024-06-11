Blue Jays' Thomas Newman named to NDHSCA All-State team

Jun. 10—JAMESTOWN — The North Dakota High School Coaches Association has unveiled its 2024 Class Baseball All-State Team and there is one Jamestown Blue Jay to make it, Thomas Newman.

"It feels great to know that I'm getting noticed by other coaches for how I played this spring, Newman said. "It feels pretty good."

Newman said he found out that he made it from teammate Tyson Jorrisen over the weekend of June 7. Newman said he was surprised that he made the team and Jorrisen did not. Newman said that he did have making it to the All-State team as one of his goals but he would've rather had team success.

During his junior year, Newman hit .304 with three doubles, 10 RBIs and five stolen bases. He also threw 32 innings over six games going 2-2 with a 1.09 ERA. Opposing hitters were only hitting .151 off of Newman this season.

"I was very fastball dominant," Newman said. "That was my go-to pitch the whole year. Then depending on who I was facing, let's say, couldn't hit my fastball, I'd just throw that over and over again."

Newman said making it this year gives him motivation to try to make it next year. While he is only a junior, Newman said that he has already spoken to University of Jamestown baseball head coach Tom Hager.

"My main sport is probably baseball over the other ones and I'm trying to pursue that over the other sports to play college in," Newman said.

The full team is below:

Caleb Anderson, West Fargo

Cason Borchardt, West Fargo Horace

Matt Bryant, Fargo South

Kellan Burke, Minot

Carson Deaver, Minot

Parker Hann, Minot

Marcus Butts, Bismarck Legacy

Caleb Christianson, Fargo Davies

Drew Rerick, Fargo Davies

Caleb Duerr, West Fargo Sheyenne

Jeremiah Jilek, Dickinson

Jace Kovash, Dickinson

Charlie Kalbrener, Fargo North

Ben LaDuke, Bismarck Century

Adam Leininger, Shanley

Jordan Leininger, Shanley

Gage Miller, Mandan

Thomas Newman, Jamestown

Garrett Solberg, Williston

NDHSCA Outstanding Senior Athlete: Parker Hann, Minot

NDHSCA Coach of the Year: Edward Streeter, Bismarck Legacy