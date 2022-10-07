Blue Jays tease Edwin Encarnación appearance for Game 1 of AL wild-card series

Edwin Encarnacion does his famous parrot walk gesture after hitting the game winning home run during the 2016 AL Wild Card game between the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays. (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Could a familiar face return to Toronto for Game 1 of the 2022 AL Wild Card between the Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners?

It certainly appears that way.

Prior to Friday’s opener, the Blue Jays’ social media team encouraged fans to arrive early before the 4:07 p.m. first pitch, hinting it may include a former member of the franchise. In their tweet, a picture of a plush parrot was featured, suggesting it might be Edwin Encarnación who delivers the ceremonial pitch.

👀 Be here early to watch first pitch…fly 🦜 pic.twitter.com/sAl2AEbYkI — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 7, 2022

Encarnación, who played eight seasons in Toronto from 2009-16, famously raised his right arm by his side after hitting a home run, imitating that a parrot was riding with him as he circled the bases. The tradition became more notable once an actual stuffed parrot — like the one in the club’s tweet — joined the dugout.

It went on plenty of trips during the right-hander’s tenure with the Blue Jays, which included 239 round-trippers across 999 career games. One-hundred-fifteen of them occurred in front of a home crowd at the Rogers Centre.

Most notably, the parrot found its way onto the field to celebrate with the rest of the Blue Jays after Encarnación delivered a game-winning walk-off home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the 2016 AL Wild Card.

The Rogers Centre was already expected to feature an energized crowd ahead of the franchise’s first home post-season contest since 2016. But with the three-time All-Star likely to be in attendance, the noise could reach deafening levels over the weekend.

Encarnación could serve as a good luck charm to the Blue Jays, though, especially based on the favourable outcome of the last wild-card series he played in.

