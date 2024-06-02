Blue Jays square off against the Pirates with series tied 1-1

Pittsburgh Pirates (27-31, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (27-30, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Quinn Priester (0-0); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (5-6, 4.03 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -164, Pirates +138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Toronto has a 13-13 record in home games and a 27-30 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 10-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Pittsburgh has gone 15-16 in road games and 27-31 overall. The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.92.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .292 batting average to lead the Blue Jays, and has 10 doubles and five home runs. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 13-for-36 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 12 doubles, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .252 for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 13-for-43 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Pirates: Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jason Delay: 60-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.