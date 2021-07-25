George Springer's epic diving grab is a Catch of the Year candidate

George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays makes a diving catch on a ball off the bat of Brandon Nimmo. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

If we were giving out medals for spectacular dives in baseball, George Springer may have earned himself a gold with his latest effort.

In the bottom of the third inning of the Toronto Blue Jays' game against the New York Mets on Saturday, the outfielder made an absolutely incredible diving catch.

CERTIFIED GLOVER BOY 🤩 pic.twitter.com/uzKbSPKeLI — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 25, 2021

He stuck the landing, too.

Springer wasn't just showing off his speed and agility during the contest, he also put his power on full display. Moments earlier, in the top of the third inning, Springer belted a solo home run to left field.

Naturally, Mets fans weren't too happy to see the center-fielder go yard. That's because this past offseason, it was widely reported that New York was one of the front-runners to acquire the former Houston Astros star. One fan in particular seemed to take the news - and Springer's home run - a little harder than others.

Mets fans don't appear to like George Springer choosing Toronto pic.twitter.com/z3zcmn8YN5 — Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb (@simon_shargot) July 24, 2021

Pictured above is a Mets fan sitting behind home plate giving Springer the ole' one-finger salute. Stay classy, New York!

