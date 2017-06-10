Blue Jays' Smoak looks to pad numbers vs. Mariners

SEATTLE -- Justin Smoak finally had enough.

Through the first seven seasons of his career, the former can't-miss-prospect was more miss than hit.

A first-round draft pick of the Texas Rangers in 2008, he was traded two years later to Seattle as the centerpiece of a deal for All-Star left-hander Cliff Lee.

Claimed off waivers following the 2014 season, Smoak entered this spring with the Toronto Blue Jays having never batted better than .239, with career highs of 20 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Not exactly what teams are looking for in a switch-hitting first baseman.

"The first three, four, five years, I was just trying to generate power," Smoak said. "I got tired of swinging at (bleep) in the dirt. I got tired of trying to hit the curveball like I hit the heater."

So Smoak changed his approach this offseason, when he turned 30.

It seems to be working, as Smoak enters Saturday's game at Seattle with a .291 average, 17 home runs and 42 RBIs. He's already exceeded last year's totals of 14 homers and 34 RBIs.

"I stopped trying to hit home runs and I'm hitting them now," Smoak said.

In fact, he's second in the majors in home runs to the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, who has 18.

"I can't say enough good things about him and what a difference six months has made. He deserves the credit. He's put in the work and made changes," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "Smoaky should hopefully end up in the All-Star Game. He's having that kind of year. ... Maybe he's just a late bloomer."

Mariners manager Scott Servais was the Rangers' senior director of player development from 2006-11, during which Smoak was drafted No. 11 overall and later dealt to Seattle.

Servais said there was "a lot of debate" within the Texas organization before trading Smoak, but the team had a wealth of first basemen, with Chris Davis and Mitch Moreland also in the system.

"Smoaky has made adjustments in his swing," Servais said of the difference he's seen this season, including during a four-game Blue Jays sweep of Seattle last month in Toronto. "He's handling more pitches within the strike zone. He's on the fastball better than he's ever been."

Smoak hit his 16th and 17th home runs Wednesday in a 7-5 victory at Oakland, including a solo shot in the 10th inning. Since the start of May, Smoak has 13 homers and 30 RBIs.

"He's got much better discipline now on the breaking ball and his left-handed swing is shorter," Gibbons said. "I think he's more aggressive early in the count, really getting (good) pitches to hit."

Smoak and the Blue Jays are scheduled to face Seattle left-hander Ariel Miranda (6-2, 3.74 ERA) on Saturday for the second time. Miranda took a no-decision at Toronto on May 14, giving up one run on three hits in five innings with eight strikeouts

The Blue Jays will start right-hander Marcus Stroman (6-2, 3.25). Stroman's only career appearance against the Mariners came on May 13, when he got a no-decision in a 7-2 victory. Stroman pitched six innings, allowing two runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts.