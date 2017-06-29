Blue Jays slugger Donaldson: I'm not an All-Star

"I'm not an All-Star, look at my numbers." Josh Donaldson is not convinced about his All-Star chances.

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson has made the American League (AL) MLB All-Star roster each of the last three seasons, but does not believe he deserves a spot on the team this year.

Donaldson, who missed over a month of action this season with a calf injury, is batting .265 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs this season heading into Thursday game against the Baltimore Orioles.

"I'm not an All-Star, look at my numbers," Donaldson – the AL MVP in 2015 – told Blue Jays Radio Play-By-Play Broadcaster Mike Wilner.

MLB All-Star voting ends Thursday just before midnight ET (local time).

Donaldson – a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner – is currently locked in a tight battle between Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano and the Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez.

Donaldson will be a strong candidate to be picked by manager Terry Francona even if he is not automatically voted onto the roster. But for now, he does not believe he is deserving of a spot.