Blue Jays Roundup: All-WDA Softball, baseball teams released

May 29—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown High School softball and baseball team's seasons ended last week but four athletes still earned postseason honors this week.

Seniors Addison Graves and Makenna Nold were named to the All-WDA softball team while Tyson Jorissen and Thomas Newman picked up All-WDA baseball honors.

Graves was a force at the plate, collecting a batting average of .526. The senior dove in 31 and tied Nold for the most homeruns hit at eight. Graves played in 25 games this spring while Nold was on the field for 28 games. Graves was .985 out in the field.

Nold pitched 85.2 innings across 17 games. She allowed 65 runs on 82 hits. She walked 64 and retired 164 batters. Her ERA read 3.187. Nold was .424 at the plate.

Jorissen was baseball's leader at the plate with a .408 average. The senior pitched in three games. He allowed 13 runs on 10 hits. He walked 14 and struck out five.

Newman was the Jays' ace. He threw 531 pitches across 32 innings. His ERA read 1.094. He struck out 42. At the plate. Newman was .304.

2024 All-WDA Softball Team

Jamestown: Makenna Nold, Addison Graves

Bismarck High: Jersey Berg, Brielle Wrangham

Bismarck Century: Grace Grimm

Bismarck Legacy: Brynn Arnold

Dickinson: Ava Jahner, Jenna Decker, Morgan Koffler

Mandan: Savannah Gustavsson, Jenna Wandler, Kaebry Weekes

Minot High: Ellington Anderson, Halle Baker, Sydnee Bartsch, Isabelle Anderson

Minot North: Cadey Shipman

Williston: Allison Wilcox

2024 All-WDA Baseball Team

Jamestown: Tyson Jorissen, Thomas Newman

Bismarck High: Conner Harivson

Bismarck Century: Charlie Vig, Ben LaDuke

Bismarck Legacy: Drew Beasley, Isaac Lewis, Gavin Brice, Marcus Butts

Bismarck St. Mary's: Connor Schatz

Dickinson: Jace Kovash, Jeremiah Jilek, Jack Price

Mandan: Gage Miller, Tate Olson

Minot High: Parker Hann, Kellan Burke, Carson Deaver, Tre Stewart

Watford City: Judd Johnsrud

Williston: Garrett Solberg