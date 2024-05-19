Blue Jays Roundup: Updated results from Friday night

May 18—DICKINSON, N.D. — The Blue Jay golf team finished in exactly middle of the pack in Dickinson on Friday.

Century won Dickinson's invite, shooting a team score of 297 to beat out No. 2 Minot North by 17 strokes. The Blue Jays placed sixth out of the 12 competing teams with a six-man total of 330. Only nine strokes separated the No. 3 through 6 teams.

Hunter Gegelman continued the hot-streak that has been his junior golf season, carding a 5-over-77 to tie him for seventh place overall. Luke LeFevre was the Jays' second-best golfer on Friday shooting an 82 while Camron Andersen, Jace Dillman and Vaughn Romsdal recorded scores in the mid-80s. Kai Backen broke 90 by one stroke.

The Jays are looking at a 12 day break from competing. The next contest for the Jays is the WDA Golf Meet, slated to be held at Jamestown Country Club on May 29.

Dickinson Invite

1. Century, 297; 2. Minot North, 314; 3. Mandan, 321; 4. Williston, 325; 5. St. Mary's, 327; 6. Jamestown, 330; 7. Bismarck High, 339; 8. Minot High, 343; 9. Legacy, 345; 10. Dickinson, 350; 11. Watford City, 364; 12. TMCHS Belcourt, 396

Top 10 finshers

1. Parker Beck, Century, 73*; 1. Quinn Shillingstad, St. Mary's, 73; 3. Lucas Schoepp, Century, 74; T4. Ryker Landers, 75; T4. Fynn Sagsveen, Century, 75; T4. Aidan Kaufman, Century, 74; T7. Tyrus Jangula, Bismarck High, 77; T7. Hunter Gegelman, Jamestown, 77; T7. Jayce Johnson, Mandan, 77; T7. Afton Bartz, Century, 77

Blue Jay results

Hunter Gegelman, 77; Luke LeFevre, 82; Carmon Andersen, 85; Vaughn Romsdal, 86; Jace Dillman, 86; Kai Backen, 89

Severe thunderstorms dashed the Blue Jay soccer team's chances at playing outside on Friday night.

Thankfully for the Jays, they still got to play.

A mad scamble to the Nelson Family Bubble on the University of Jamestown campus saved Friday's game against Minot from postponement. Minot wound up beating the Jays 1-0 to put their record at 15-0 overall while the Blue Jays, the No. 2 team in the West Region, sits at 10-2-2.

While Friday was counted as a loss for the Jays, some moral victories were had by the Blue Jays.

No team has held Minot to fewer than two goals this season. Minot's one goal came in the 20th minute off a penalty kick from North Dakota State University soccer commit Emerson Perrin. Perrin is Minot's leading scorer with a total of 27 goals and 17 assists for 44 points.

Jamestown's Olivia Sorlie made three saves against Minot's buzzing offense while Minot's Kinsli Gilmore made two saves against the Jays.

Jamestown will be back in action on Tuesday at Bismarck Legacy. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Minot 1, Jamestown 0

MIN 1 0 — 1

JHS 0 0 — 0

Scoring

First half

1. MIN, Emerson Perrin (unassisted), 20th minute.

Second half

No scoring.

Goalkeeper saves: Minot, Kinsli Gilmore, 2; Jamestown, Olivia Sorlie, 3.

After an exciting 5-4, come-from-behind victory Friday night, the Blue Jay baseball team was bound and determined to get the sweep against Dickinson.

Up until the seventh inning, it looked like they would do it — unfortunately it just wasn't in the cards.

The Jays dropped game No. 2 of the doubleheader 3-2 to fall to 8-10 in the WDA and 8-12 overall.

Saturday's game picked up in the third inning and remained tied at 0-0 until a pair of runs came for the Jays in the bottom of the fifth. The Blue Jays maintained their 2-0 lead until the top of the seventh when Dickinson pulled out three runs. A scoreless bottom of the seventh sealed the Jays' fate.

The Jays now must play a WDA play-in game against Watford City to keep their postseason dreams alive. Jamestown and Watford are slated to meet on Monday at 4 p.m. at Jack Brown Stadium.

Dickinson 3, Jamestown 2

DHS 000 000 3 — 3 5 1

JHS 000 020 0 — 2 3 1

DHS — Kevin Olsson, Nicklaus Sobolik (3); JHS — Jaxon Kolpin, C. Miller (3). W — Sobolik. L — Miller.

Highlights: JHS — Kolpin (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K) 1-3, 2 RBI; Miller (4.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K); Thomas Newman 1-1; Bennett Goehner 1-3.

DHS — Jack Price 1-3; Jace Kovash 1-3, RBI; Jeremiah Jilek 1-4, 2 RBI; Kyler Kudrna 2-3.