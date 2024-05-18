Blue Jays Roundup: Track team qualifies all four relays for State

May 17—DICKINSON, N.D. — Members of the Jamestown High School boys track and field team have done something they haven't in years.

"It's been a while since the boys team has had all four relays qualify for the state meet," JHS co-head track and field coach Ken Gardner said. "With the 4x800 and 4x200 relays qualifying today, we did just that."

Members of the Blue Jay track and field teams competed at the West Region Track and Field Meet on Friday. The Blue Jay boys placed ninth out of 11 competing teams with 29 points while the girls placed sixth with 54 points.

Bismarck High won the WDA team titles for both boys and girls scoring 185.83 and 165 points respectively.

Gardner said the Blue Jays will be identifying the alternates for the team's relays this week, but all told, the Jays will end up with 14 or 15 boys at the 2024 Class A State Track and Field Meet May 23-25 in Bismarck.

The Jays also had some strong individual performances as well.

Brady Harty placed in both the triple jump and in the 300 hurdles, where he raced to a personal record of 41 seconds. Sam Anteau placed in the 3200 with a time of 10:24.43. Jacoby Traut placed in the javelin making his mark at 150 feet, 1 inch.

Julia Skari was named the WDA champion in the 300 and 100 hurdles crossing the line at 45.68 seconds and 15.14 seconds. Layna Hoffer's jump of 5 feet, 1 inch got her fifth place in high jump while Allysah Larson placed fifth in the long and triple jump.

West Region Track and Field Meet

Team results

Boys

1. Bismarck High 185.83; 2. Legacy 115.83; 3. Century 106; 4. Minot 86; 5. Mandan 57; 6. Dickinson 45; 7. Williston 43; 8. St. Mary's 31; 9. Jamestown 29; 10. Watford City 23; 11. Minot North 18.33.

Girls

1. Bismarck High 165; 2. Legacy 108; 3. Dickinson 97.5; 4. Century 87; 5. St. Mary's 71; 6. Jamestown 54; 7. Mandan 48.5; 8. Minot 42; 9. Williston 33.5; 10. Watford City 25.5; 11. Minot North 9.

Top finishers / Blue Jay results

Boys

4x800: 1. Bismarck High (Carter Kraus, Brennan Greff, Gabe Hanson, Tyler Wahl), 8:25.99; 3. Jamestown (Micah Stoudt, Jack Schauer, Raine Job, Sam Anteau), 8:32.24.

4x200: 1. Legacy (Cayden Kraft, Reece Snow, Caleb Scherr, Zayden Home), 1:27.21; 6. Jamestown (Gradin Thorlakson, Aiden Skari, Ryan Kallenbach, Brady Harty), 1:34.13.

4x100: 1. Legacy (Cayden Kraft, Reece Snow, Kamden Kooiman, Zayden Horne), 42,07; 8. Jamestown (Tristan Williams, Henry Yolain, Sam Mayhair, Ryan Kallenbach), 44.94.

4x400: 1. Bismarck High (Ty Luetzen, Michael Leier, Preston Lemar, Carson Dschaak), 3:33.96; 6. Jamestown (Gradin Thorlakson, Heath Heupel, Aiden Skari, Brady Harty), 3:40.29.

300 hurdles: 1. Bennet Lonn, LEG, 40.13; 3. Brady Harty 41.00; 21. Jared Sagaser 45.33; 24. Kale Ziegler 46.51; 29. Grady Eckart 49.24.

110 hurdles: 1. Yusuf Jama, LEG, 14.86; 16. Jared Sagaser 17.36; 20. Kale Ziegler 18.89; 22. Grady Eckart 19.36.

100: 1. Jeran McNichols, BHS, 10.48; 22. Henry Yolain 11.52; 32. Tristan Williams 11.74; 34. Sam Mayhair 11.77; 42. Levi Trevithick 11.97; 45. Kelan Harstad 12.01.

200: 1. Jeran McNichols, BHS, 21.38; 32. Noah Lynch 23.69; 37. Tristan Williams 24.16; 38. Sam Mayhair 24.24; 44. Levi Trevithick 24.70.

400: 1. Josh Berger, BC, 48.80; 14. Aiden Skari 53.66; 16. Noah Lynch 53.83; 17. Gradin Thorlakson 53.87.

800: 1. Dawson Balzer, BHS, 2:00.30; 22. Micah Stoudt 2:13.40; 32. Miles Anderson 2:25.41; 38. Ryley Smith 2:34.50.

1600: 1. Parker Hintz, BHS, 4:19.69; 21. Jon Aguirre 5:00.27; 33. Jaydyn Velek 5:25.22; 35. Kamden Herzig 5:34.59.

3200: 1. Tyler Wahl, BHS, 9:56.61; 4. Sam Anteau 10:24.43; 15. Jack Schauer 10:53.85; 24. Raine Job 11:56.33.

Long jump: 1. Deegan Staudinger, BHS, 23-08.50.

Javelin: 1. Ty Wiedrich, WIL, 168-00; 6. Jacoby Traut 150-01; 15. Cody Berreth 135-01; 29. Grant Lunde 119-03.

Discus: 1. Jack Shaffer, BHS, 165-08; 33. Jacoby Traut 104-03; 34. Cody Berreth 101-07; 37. Jack Van Berkom 98-10; 39. Lucas Mimong 95-11; 42. Josh Dickerman 89-11.

Shot put: 1. Jack Shaffer, BHS, 57-04; 26. Cody Berreth 41-00; 29. Jacoby Traut 40-01; 34. Jack Van Berkom 37-10; 44. Lucas Mimong 29-00.

High jump: 1. Hudsen Sheldon, MAN, 6-06.

Pole vault: 1. Blake Homiston, DHS, 15-00.

Triple jump: 1. John Williams III, M-N, 44-09; 7. Brady Harty 39-11.5; 22. Grant Lunde 36-04.5; Ryan Kallenbach 36-02.5.

Girls

4x800: 1. Williston (Angela Wold, Jovi Zander, Cambree Moss, Dru Zander), 10:09.73; 9. Jamestown (Ambre Crouzat, Abigail Kucera, Ella Thomas, Rya Gray), 13:05.69.

4x200: 1. Dickinson (Jayden Atkins, Jersi Luchi, Cecilia Homiston, Jazmin Barry), 1:43.10.

4x100: 1. Legacy (Stephe Adams, Cambree Volk, Kulah Barjuah, Brooklyn Pudwill), 49.77.

4x400: 1. Bismarck High (Aubrey Kleser, Izzy Dahl, Bryar Jahner, Taya Fettig), 4:15.93.

300 hurdles: 1. Julia Skari, JHS, 45.68; 23. Adisyn Yunck 54.31; 27. Mea Ulland 56.00.

100 hurdles: 1. Julia Skari, JHS, 15.14; 17. Lydia Stoterau 17.93; 20. Jozie Davis 18.82; 25. Adisyn Yunck 19.81; 27. Mea Ulland 21.26.

Pole vault: 1. Alyson Krug, BHS, 12-02; 12. Layna Hoffer 7-09.

Triple jump: 1. Alexis Heinle, BC, 37-04.50; 5. Allysah Larson 36-05; 13. Julia Skari 34-09.5; 14. Hayden Olson 34-06.

Long jump: 1. Jazmin Barry, DHS, 19-06; 5. Allysah Larson 17-02.5; 13. Hayden Olson 16-07; 26. Jozie Davis 15-10.

High jump: 1. Jordyn Rood, BHS, 5-04; 5. Layna Hoffer J5-01.

100: 1. Jazmin Barry, DHS, 12:29; 4. Allysah Larson 12.74; 30. Jaylynn Olson 13.94; 33. Kiannah Metzger 14.12; 35. Lydia Stoterau 14.29; 44. Madelyn Haakenson 16.35.

200: 1. Jazmin Barry, DHS, 25.42; 4. Allysah Larson 26.69; 27. Jaylynn Olson 28.50; 30. Mia Kaiser 29.16; 37. Kiannah Metzger 30.31.

400: 1. Fallon Sampsel, WC, 59.86; 11. Jaylynn Olson 1:03.60; 17. Mia Kaiser 1:05.17.

800: 1. Eva Selensky, SM, 2:16.70; 37. Ambre Crouzat 3:03.10.

1600: 1. Eva Selensky, SM, 5:07.37; 23. Ella Thomas 6:58.52; 24. Abigail Kucera 7:00.60.

3200: 1. Zoe Reichenberger, BHS, 12:20.16.

Shot put: 1. Tayla Andersen, BHS, 39-02.00; 6. Addison Marker 36-01; 12. Kinley Anderson 33-07.5; 31. Kendyl Anderson 30-03.50; 43. Sadie Hager 25-05; 44. Jordyn Larson 24-00.

Javelin: 1. Cambrie Fischer, BHS, 130-05; 6. Kendyl Anderson 110-07; 18. Addison Marker 92-09; 20. Arya Mickelson 87-07; 31. Jordyn Larson 50-01.

Discus: 1. Tayla Anderson, BHS, 132-09; 3. Kinley Anderson 126-00; 17. Addison Marker 101-06; 24. Sadie Hager 97-09; 29. Kendyl Anderson 92-03; 44. Jordyn Larson 58-02.