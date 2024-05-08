Blue Jays Roundup: Track sees first-place finishes at home meet Tuesday

May 7—JAMESTOWN — Kindred's Riley Sunram was pretty much untouchable in the shot put and discus contests but Jacoby Traut showed Sunram who was boss in javelin at the Blue Jay True Team Invitational on Tuesday.

Traut, a member of the Jamestown High School track and field team, earned the Blue Jays 10 points when he launched his javelin 148 feet to claim the event title.

As a team, the Blue Jay boys placed second out of five competing teams with 143 points. Kindred won the team invite title with 209 points. The Blue Jay girls also placed second with 129 points.

Traut's was not the only first-place finish the Blue Jays recorded.

In the 1600, Sam Anteau finished first with a time of 4:40.96. while in the 4x100 meter relay, Jamestown's A squad, comprised of Tristan Williams, Henry Yolain, Sam Mayhair and Ryan Kallenbach, produced a first-place finish of 45.85 seconds.

Julia Skari took care of business for the Blue Jay girls.

The junior sped to first-place honors in both the 100 and 300 hurdles, crossing the line at 15.56 and 47.03 seconds respectively.

Allysah Larson collected her third title of the year in long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 10.5 inches.

Members of the Jamestown High School JV track squad will be competing again on Friday at the 701 Apparel Invite at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium. The Blue Jays' varsity runners will be back in action on Monday at Valley City's Last Chance Meet.

Blue Jay True Team Invite

Team results

Boys

1. Kindred 209; 2. Jamestown 143; 2. Mandan 143; 4. Wahpeton 114; 5. Valley City 85.

Girls

1. Mandan 153.5; 2. Jamestown 129; 3. Wahpeton 126; 4. West Fargo Horace 125.5; 5. Kindred 100; 6. Valley City 83.

Top finishers / Blue Jay results

Boys

100 meter dash: 1. Parker Jacobson, VC, 10.99; 6. Tristan Williams 11.87; 10. Ryan Kallenbach 12.11; 12. Jesse Sagaser 12.22.

200: 1. Jackson DeVries, WAH, 23.18; 7. Sam Mayhair 24.01; 9. Noah Lynch 24.21.

400: 1. Jackson DeVries, WAH, 53.41; 2. Noah Lynch 54.11; 3. Gradin Thorlakson 54.20; 12. Casyn Metzger 1:00.59.

800: 1. Lucas Dahl, KIN, 2:03.84; 3. Micah Stoudt 2:11.39; 5. Miles Anderson 2:18.26; 6. Heath Heupel 2:18.43.

1600: 1. Sam Anteau, JHS, 4:40.96; 6. Raine Job 5:04.89; 9. Jonathan Aguirre 5:09.62.

3200: 1. Elija Deck, KIN, 10:23.96; 4. Jack Schauer 10:44.32; 9. Jaydyn Velek 11:33.04; 10. Kamden Herzig 12:31.82.

110 hurdles: 1. Izaak Spelhaug, KIN, 16.47; 2. Brady Harty 16.83; 3. Jared Sagaser 17.38; 6. Kale Ziegler 19.11.

300 hurdles: 1. Treyton Mauch, WAH, 42.40; 2. Brady Harty 42.46; 5. Jared Sagaser 44.69; 7. Kale Ziegler 46.39.

4x100: 1. Jamestown A (Tristan Williams, Henry Yolain, Sam Mayhair, Ryan Kallenbach), 45.85.

4x200: 1. Kindred A (Presley Peraza, Xander Rath, Cam Schwartzwalter, Miles Stroh), 1:35.13.

4x400: 1. Kindred (Lucas Dahl, Noah Sauvageau, Cam Schwartzwalter, Xander Rath), 3:39.98; 2. Jamestown (Tristan Williams, Jared Sagaser, Heath Heupel, Sam Anteau), 3:40.39.

4x800: 1. Kindred A (Braydon Roberts, Tyler Gronwold, Elija Deck, Cade Westby), 9:04.50; 2. Jamestown A (Micah Stoudt, Jack Schauer, Miles Anderson, Kamden Herzig), 9:13.60.

Shot put: 1. Riley Sunram, KIN, 57-07; 5. Cody Berreth 42-11; 7. Jack Van Berkom 39-09; 11. Jacoby Traut 37-11.

Discus: 1. Riley Sunram, KIN, 173-09; 8. Jack Van Berkom 105-11; 9. Cody Berreth 103-10; 10. Jacoby Traut 103-07.

Javelin: 1. Jacoby Traut, JHS, 148-00; 7. Cody Berreth 128-05; 13. Grant Lunde 107-05.

High jump: 1. Holden Howard, MAN, 6-00; 10. Gradin Thorlakson 5-00; 13. Aiden Skari 5-00.

Pole vault: 1. Jack McDonald, KIN, 10-06.

Long jump: 1. Presley Peraza, KIN, 22-00; 3. Aiden Skari 20-04.5; 6. Ryan Kallenbach 19-05; 13. Grant Lunde 17-10.

Triple jump: 1. Presley Peraza, KIN, 42-02; 2. Brady Harty 40-08; 10. Grant Lunde 36-09.

Girls

100: 1. Isabella Nygaard, WFH, 12.69; 15. Mea Ulland 14.26; 17. Jozie Davis 14.54; 18. Sutton Van Gilder 14.66.

200: 1. Jaida Fobb, WAH, 26.61; 8. Jaylynn Olson 28.52; 14. Kiannah Metzger 29.95; 16. Mea Ulland 30.36.

400: 1. Jaida Fobb, WAH, 1:01.71; 9. Layna Hoffer 1:08.

800: 1. Reagan Berg, VC, 2:24.59; 14. Ambre Crouzat 3:07.02.

1600: 1. Greta Goven, VC, 5:31.90; 9. Ella Thomas 7:06.16.

3200: Lucie Comstock, WAH, 12:40.32; 8. Abigail Kucera 14:31.

100 hurdles: 1. Julia Skari, JHS, 15.56; 7. Jozie Davis 17.92; 8. Lydia Stoterau 18.00.

300 hurdles: 1. Julia Skari, JHS, 47.03; 9. Adisyn Yunck 54.65; 10. Mea Ulland 56.45.

4x100: 1. West Fargo Horace (Isabella Nygaard, Sydney Bailey, Olivia Schock, Leighton Stafslien), 52.19; 3. Jamestown (Lydia Stoterau, Mia Kaiser, Julia Skari, Adisyn Yunck), 54.74.

4x200: 1. Mandan (Zoey Kienzle, Peyton Kienzle, Cadence Alkire, Ambry Weisbeck), 1:50.65; 3. Jamestown (Lydia Stotereau Mia Kaiser, Kiannah Metzger, Jaylynn Olson), 1:55.55.

4x400: 1. Kindred (Peyton Gette, Lexi Ogren, Elsa Ingebrigtson, Ali Henke), 4:15.78; 5. Jamestown (Jaylynn Olson, Mia Kaiser, Adisyn Yunck, Layna Hoffer), 4:27.

4x800: 1. Kindred (Elsa Ingebrigtson, Lexi Ogren, Taryn Roesler, Allyson Goodmanson), 10:21.18; 3. Jamestown (Ambre Crouzat, Rya Gray, Abigail Kucera, Ella Thomas), 13:08.89.

Discus: 1. Scout Woods, WAH, 132-00; 3. Kinley Anderson 121-09; 7. Addison Marker 100-02; 9. Destiny Gray 92-03.

Javelin: 1. Stray Ressler, MAN, 110-03; 4. Addison Marker 96-03; 5. Kendyl Anderson 95-07; 7. Arya Mickelson 86-04.

Shot put: 1. Scout Woods, WAH, 42-09; 3. Addison Marker 35-00; 4. Kinley Anderson 34-10; 5. Kendyl Anderson 34-02.

High jump: 1. Jaida Fobb, WAH, 5-02; 2. Layna Hoffer 5-00; 8. Hayden Olson 4-06.

Pole vault: 1. Kadie Kocka, VC, 9-00; 4. Layna Hoffer 8-00; 6. Sutton Van Gilder 7-00; 9. Arya Mickelson 7-00.

Long jump: 1. Allysah Larson, JHS, 17-10.5; 3. Hayden Olson 16-05.5; 8. Jozie Davis 15-05.

Triple jump: 1. Tatum Radke, MAN, 36-07; 2. Allysah Larson 36-04; 3. Hayden Olson 33-09; 11. Jozie Davis 30-10.

For the second time in five days, the Blue Jays didn't record a score in 80 minutes of play.

On the bright side — neither did Legacy.

The Blue Jays tied Legacy 0-0 on Tuesday to put their overall record at 8-1-2. Legacy is now sitting at 5-4-2.

"With a tie that we kind of gave away a little bit — I am not thrilled," JHS head coach Colton Altringer said. "We had good moments, I just think the lack of energy and effort was a big thing today.

"If the girls give me all they can and it's 0-0 — I can live with that," he said. "I just want them to use this as a learning moment. I am not mad at them ... I just want them to know that they can play at this high level consistently and take that next step."

Both teams were decently matched out in front of the goal with Jamestown producing three shots on goal while Legacy made four but Jamestown's real chances came at the corners.

Jamestown recorded 10 corner kicks while Legacy had three.

"We had some really good chances in the corners, we just couldn't find those last final headers or touches to get into the back of the goal," Altringer said.

Jamestown will be back at Rotary Field on Saturday hosting Mandan — the other team they previously tied — beginning at 2 p.m.

"Hopefully, they realize that yes, we had a minor setback but tomorrow is a new day and we're going to get up, rub the dirt off and move on," Altringer said.

Jamestown 0, Legacy 0

LEG 0 0 — 0

JHS 0 0 — 0

First half

No scoring.

Second half

No scoring.

Shots on goal: Legacy 4; Jamestown 3

Goalkeeper saves: Legacy, Berlynn Felchle, 4; Jamestown, Olivia Sorlie, 3.