Blue Jays Roundup: Track and field competes in Valley Monday

May 14—VALLEY CITY — Brady Harty's last, regular-season performance in the 300 hurdles resulted in a personal best time Monday evening.

The junior for Jamestown High School track and field team Blue Jay track and field team sped his way to a 41.74 second, first place, performance at Valley City's Bill Jansen Last Chance Meet. Harty and the Blue Jay boys placed third out of 12 competing teams with 97.5 points. The Blue Jay girls also placed third with 99.83 points.

Harty along with the rest of the Jays' top-runners will be competing at the West Region Meet on Friday. The reigonal meet is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Dickinson High School.

Harty wasn't the only Blue Jay to deliver a clutch performance in Valley.

In the 100 meter dash, Henry Yolain finished the straightaway in 11.28 seconds to place third. Jamestown's other four runners Ryan Kallenbach, Tristan Williams, Levi Trevithick and Kelan Harstad finshed 17th, 18th, 20th and 21st crossing the line with times of 11.96, 11.97, 11.98 and 12.02 respectively.

Jamestown experienced similar trends in the 400, with four runners, Aiden Skari, Noah Lynch. Micah Stoudt and Gradin Thorlakson all finishing within 0.75 seconds of each other.

Sam Anteau wound up winning the 1600 with a time of 4:30.34 while Jack Schauer, the Jays' lone competitor in the 2-mile placed third.

Jared Sagaser won the 110 hurdles, stopping the clock at 17.15 seconds.

For the girls, the Jays saw first-place finishes from Julia Skari in the 300 hurdles and the 4x100 meter relay team who finished the one lap with a time of 51.03 seconds.

Kinley Anderson and Allysah Larson ended their senior, regular-seasons, with first place finishes in discus and triple jump while Layna Hoffer beat out the competition in high jump with a jump of 5 feet, 2 inches.

Bill Jansen Last Chance Meet

Team scores

Boys

1. Kindred 122; 2. Lisbon 104; 3. Jamestown 97.5; 4. Central Cass 84; 5. Oak Grove Lutheran 58; 6. Hillsboro/CV 53.5; 7. Valley City 49; 8. Griggs-Midkota 40; 9. Sheyenne 38; 10. Maple River 34; 11. Northern Cass 25; 12. Horace 7.

Girls

1. Central Cass 121.33; 2. Kindred 102; 3. Jamestown 99.83; 4. Lisbon 98.83; 5. Valley City 81; 6. Oak Grove Lutheran 46; 7. Griggs-Midkota 43; 8. Hillsboro/CV 29; 9. Maple River 28; 10. Northern Cass 27; 11. Horace 22.5; 12. Sheyenne 14.5; 13. Medina/PB 10.

Top finishers / Blue Jay results

Boys

100: 1. Parker Jacobson, VC, 10.95; 3. Henry Yolain 11.28; 17. Ryan Kallenbach 11.96; 18. Tristan Williams 11.97; 20. Levi Trevithick 11.98; 21. Kelan Harstad 12.02.

200: 1. Cole Ohnstad, OG, 22.80; 6. Henry Yolain 23.36; 9. Brady Harty 23.53; 12. Noah Lynch 23.81; 17. Sam Mayhair 24.23.

400: 1. Keaton Olson, KIN, 52.12; 5. Aiden Skari 54.05; 6. Noah Lynch 54.11; 7. Micah Stoudt 54.41; 8. Gradin Thorlakson 54.80; 14. Casyn Metzger 1:00.37.

800: 1. Mike Nelson, LIS, 2:00.23; 4. Raine Job 2:08.33; 8. Miles Anderson 2:14.64; 12. Heath Heupel 2:17.85; 26. Ryley Smith 2:30.31.

1600: 1. Sam Anteau, JHS, 4:30.34; 6. Jon Aguirre 5:04.77; 11. Jaydyn Velek 5:13.52; 15. Kamden Herzig 5:24.01.

3200: 1. Cade Westby, KIN, 10:20.34; 3. Jack Schauer 10:30.51.

110 hurdles: 1. Jared Sagaser, JHS, 17.15; 5. Grady Eckart 19.04; 6. Kale Ziegler 19.42.

300 hurdles: 1. Brady Harty, JHS, 41.74; 5. Jared Sagaser 44.70; 11. Grant Lunde 48.29; 13. Grady Eckart 48.83.

4x100: 1. Sheyenne (Abel Gartei, Barry Kpeenu, Cash Gilseth, Kye Schlichting), 43.68; 11. Jamestown (Tristan Williams, Isaac Duven, Jackson Maddock, Garin Groff), 48.18; 13. Jamestown (Levi Trevithick, Atticus Tritschler, Gage Otto, Jackson Davis), 52.86.

4x200: 1. Valley City (Jayden Suhr, Derek Shape, Isaac Norby, Parker Jacobson), 1:31.99; 6. Jamestown B (Isaac Duven, Garin Groff, Jackson Maddock, Josh Sagaser), 1:47.20.

4x400: 1. Lisbon (Mike Nelson, Blaze Reinke, Seamus Kelly, Lincoln Adair), 3:30.67; 5. Jamestown (Noah Lynch, Jared Sagaser, Kale Ziegler, Grady Eckart), 3:54.04.

4x800: 1. Griggs-Midkota (Luka Berg, Davis Bengson, Isaac Johnson, Jack Coombs), 9:07.58.

Shot put: 1. Levi Kautzman, GM, 52-05; 9. Cody Berreth 42-10; 13. Jack Van Berkom 40-03; 19. Jacoby Traut 35-01; 28. Lucas Mimong 29-06.

Discus: 1. Riley Sunram, KIN, 166-01; 11. Jack Van Berkom 107-00; 12. Jacoby Traut 106-03; 13. Cody Berreth 105-01; 19. Lucas Mimong 90-05.

Javelin: 1. Tee Sylling, MR, 169-03; 4. Cody Berreth 148-03; 5. Jacoby Traut 146-00; 13. Grant Lunde 111-10; 14. Kelan Harstad 111-03.

High jump: 1. Noah Meidinger, OG, 5-10; 7. Peacemaker Tumukunde 5-04.

Pole vault: 1. Trevon Quam, CC, 12-00.

Long jump: 1. Kai Zabel, OG, 22-10.5; 15. Aiden Skari 19-02; 22. Ryan Kallenbach 17-11.5; 23. Dezyon Butler 17-10.5.

Triple jump: 1. Kalef Yalartai, SHEY, 42-06.5; 5. Aiden Skari 40-01.5; 8. Ryan Kallenbach 38-03.5; 11. Grant Lunde 37-09.

Girls

100: 1. Morgan Larson, VC, 12.96; 9. Jaylynn Olson, JHS, 13.79; 16. Kiannah Metzger 13.97; 47. Madelyn Haakenson 16.04; 50. Rya Gray 16.84; 51. Destiny Gray 17.34; 52. Kaia Hieb 17.64.

200: 1. Elise Wisnewski, CC, 24.39; 9. Jaylynn Olson 28.54; 15. Mia Kaiser 29.21; 21. Lydia Stoterau 29.74; 26. Kiannah Metzger 30.59; 36. Madelyn Haakenson 33.49.

400: 1. Elise Wisnewski, CC, 56.31; 13. Mea Ulland 1:12.38; 18. McKenna Pettys 1:25.36.

800: 1. Reagan Berg, VC, 2:24.76; 20. Ambre Crouzat 3:01.33; 26. Rya Gray 3:46.58.

1600: 1. Greta Goven, VC, 5:26.78; 11. Abigail Kucera 6:40.95; 12. Ella Thomas 6:45.02.

3200: 1. Lily Elbert, OG, 12:08.76;

100 hurdles: 1. Elsa Ingebrigtson, KIN, 15.69; 6. Jozie Davis 17.68; 9. Lydia Stoterau 18.10.

300 hurdles: 1. Julia Skari, JHS, 46.20; 7. Adisyn Yunck 52.67; 14. Mea Ulland 55.42.

4x100: 1. Jamestown A (Allysah Larson, Mia Kaiser, Julia Skari, Jaylynn Olson), 51.03.

4x200: 1. Central Cass A (Elise Wisnewski, Grace Lemar, Olivia Siverson, Izzy Thompson), 1:45.09.

4x400: 1. Kindred A (Peyton Gette, Lexi Ogren, Elsa Ingebrigtson, Christina Kringstad), 4:13.03.

4x800: 1. Valley City A (Brynn Lueck, Cadence Fetsch, Greta Goven, Reagan Berg), 10:01.54.

Shot put: 1. Avah Cotton, CC, 37-00; 2. Kinley Anderson 36-09; 4. Addison Marker 34-06; 5. Kendyl Anderson 33-11; 23. Sadie Hager 25-03;

Discus: 1. Kinley Anderson, JHS, 128-05; 3. Addison Marker 104-01; 4. Sadie Hager 102-08; 10. Destiny Gray 84-09;

Javelin: 1. Carly Hovelson, MR, 117-07; 6. Kendyl Anderson 94-07; 7. Addison Marker 90-08.

High jump: 1. Layna Hoffer, JHS, 5-02.

Pole vault: 1. Kaylie Broden, CC, 9-03; 5. Layna Hoffer 7-09; 8. Sutton Van Gilder 6-03.

Long jump: 1. Layni Bakalar, VC, 17-01.5; 5. Hayden Olson 16-09.5.

Triple jump: 1. Allysah Larson, JHS 37-10; 5. Hayden Olson 35-02.5; 9. Julia Skari 34-05.5; 20. Mia Kaiser 29-10; 22. Jozie Davis 29-09.

Minot North barely got away from the Jamestown High School girls tennis team on Monday.

After the singles division, both teams were tied at three matches apiece. Hana Lang and Elise Roberts partnered together to take the No. 1 doubles match 7-5, 7-5 but Minot grinded out the last two to take the conference dual 5-4.

Four of the nine matches went three sets. Each team won two of the 3-setters. The win on Monday marked Minot North's first WDA varsity dual win.

Jamestown now sits at 2-11 overall and 0-7 in the WDA. Next up for the Jays is a road match against Minot today beginning at 4:15 p.m. The squad's next home dual is scheduled for Thursday against Dickinson. First serves are slated for 3 p.m.

Minot North 5, Jamestown 4

Singles

No. 1: Addy Clark, M-N def. Bel LeFevre 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Emersyn Kopp, M-N def. Elise Roberts 1-6, 6-4, 6-1

No. 3: Hana Lang, J def. Kate Weishaar 6-2, 7-6 (4)

No. 4: Mylee Michel, J def. Madi Harris 6-3, 6-1

No. 5: Zoe Bahr, M-N def. Daphne Olson 6-1, 6-0

No. 6: Kate Redfearn. J def. Leiah Rojas 5-7, 6-3, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Lang-Roberts, J def. Clark-Harris 7-5, 7-5

No. 2: Kopp-Weishaar, M-N def. Michel-LeFevre 6-2, 6-4

No. 3: Bahr-Rojas, M-N def. Olson-CeCe Maulding 4-6, 6-0, 6-3