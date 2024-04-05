Blue Jays Roundup: Track and field hosts early bird meet

Apr. 4—JAMESTOWN — Last week, the Jamestown High School track and field teams were planning to be in Valley City on Tuesday and Thursday but a last-minute cancellation shifted their plans.

The Jays pivoted and with the help of some volunteers, the Blue Jays threw together a three-team early bird, outdoor meet at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium on Thursday afternoon. Edgeley/Kulm and Medina/Pingree-Buchanan were the other two teams competing.

"We started talking about hosting this (meet) last Friday," JHS co-head track and field coach Ken Gardner said "We reached out to Carrington and Valley City originally but they had some other stuff going on so we reached out to Edgeley and Medina and they agreed to come. A three-team meet sounded good to us.

"We haven't had that many meets," he said. "We had a little dual against Valley City indoors and then at the North Dakota State Indoor not every kid was able to compete so we were a little bit limited. At this one, we know that we are hosting and we're getting every kid competing."

The Blue Jays took home the team titles for both the girls and boys on Thursday. The JHS boys squad notched 451 points while the Blue Jay girls earned 307 team points. Gardner and his squad will be back in action next week at an invite at Mandan. The meet is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

With a magnitude of athletes competing, the Jays were able to rattle off quite a few first-place finishes. The Blue Jay boys placed first in 18 of the 19 events.

In the 100 meter dash, Henry Yolain crossed the line first with a time of 11.88 seconds. Yolain was followed closely by Sam Mayhair, Tristan Williams, Aiden Skari and Xander Netolicky. Williams also won the 200 meter dash finishing the half lap in 25.42 seconds.

Zeke Barnick of Edgeley/KM was the lone Class B male athlete to earn a first-place finish on Thursday. The senior for the Rebels notched jump of 5 feet, 10 inches over at the high jump pits. Peacemaker Tumukunde and Aiden Skari were not far behind Barnick, finishing with marks of 5 feet, 8 inches.

On the girls side, Allysah Larson had three individual first-place finishes. The senior won the 100, triple jump and long jump. Freshman Layna Hoffer won the high jump and pole vault titles while Julia Skari cruised to a first-place finish in the 100 and 300 hurdles.

In the throws, Kinley Anderson brought home titles in shot and discus and Addison Marker won the javelin contest.

As a team, the Jays qualified 10 athletes to the Class A State Track and Field Meet at the end of May.

All in all, the spur-of-the-moment addition to the schedule, worked out pretty well.

"Who knows, this could be our best weather for a while," Gardner said. "I am glad we were able to take advantage of it. We are really thankful to everyone who helped this come come together at the last minute."

Blue Jay State qualifiers:

Allysah Larson — long jump, triple jump

Julia Skari — 100 hurdles

Kinley Anderson — shot put

Addison Marker — shot put

Jacoby Traut — javelin

Sam Anteau — 3200 meter run

Gradin Thorlakson, Henry Yolain, Sam Mayhair, Ryan Kallenbach — 4x100 meter relay

Jamestown Early Bird Meet

Team results

Boys

1. Jamestown 451; 2. Edgeley/KM 88; 3. Medina/PB 19.

Girls

1. Jamestown 307; 2. Edgeley/KM 113; 3. Medina/PB 87.

Individual results

Boys

100: 1. Henry Yolain, JHS, 11.88; 2. Sam Mayhair, JHS, 12.16; 3. Tristan Williams, JHS, 12.17; 4. Aiden Skari, JHS, 12.37; 5. Xander Netolicky, JHS, 12.51; 6. Mark Thomas, MPB, 12.54; 7. Jackson Maddock, JHS, 12.54; 8. Kelan Harstad, JHS, 12.74; 9. Garin Groff, JHS, 13.17; 10. Brogan Young, EKM, 13.32; 11. Peacemaker Tumukunde, JHS, 13.50; 12. Atticus Tritschler, JHS, 13.62; 13. Dylan Andrys, EKM, 13.64; 14. Josh Sagaser, JHS, 13.91; 15. Casyn Metzger, JHS, 13.94; 16. Jaden Brandenburg, EKM, 14.18; 17. Nathan Schiele, EKM, 14.35; 18. Gage Otto, JHS, 14.54; 19. Jackson Davis, JHS, 14.75; 20. Ty Lloyd, EKM, 15.02; 21. Jaidyn Kracke, EKM, 16.43.

200: 1. Tristan Williams, JHS, 25.42; 2. Mark Thomas, MPB, 25.54; 3. Xander Netolicky, JHS, 25.82; 4, Isaac Duven, JHS, 26.09; 5. Kelan Harstad, JHS, 26.27; 6. Zeke Barnick, EKM, 26.28; 7. Braden Brandenburg, EKM, 27.53; 8. Garin Groff, JHS, 27.69; 9. Jackson Maddock, JHS, 28.47; 10. Damien Cross, JHS, 28.56; 11. Jared Sagaser, JHS, 28.74; 12. Nathan Schiele, EKM, 29.54; 13. Jaden Brandenburg, EKM, 29.57; 14. Gage Otto, JHS, 29.85; 15. Atticus Tritschler, JHS, 30.14; 16. Ty Lloyd, EKM, 31.05; 17. Jackson Davis, JHS, 32.44; 18. Jaidyn Kracke, 33.90.

400: 1. Jesse Sagaser, JHS, 56.36; 2. Garin Groff, JHS, 59.57; 3. Casyn Metzger, JHS, 59.95; 4. Braden Brandenburg, EKM, 1:00.24; 5. Josh Sagaser, JHS, 1:03.31; 6. Dylan Andrys, EKM, 1:04.06; 7. Jackson Maddock, JHS, 1:04.07; 8. Briggs Schlosser, EKM, 1:04.36; 9. Atticus Tritschler, JHS, 1:05.89; 10. Gage Otto, JHS, 1:09.01.

800: 1. Miles Anderson, JHS, 2:21.85; 2. Grant Lunde, JHS, 2:33.09; 3. Micah Stoudt, JHS, 2:33.09; 4. August Harms, EKM, 2:34.50; 5. Luke Nitschke, EKM, 2:38.06; 6. Briggs Schlosser, EKM, 2:39.67.

1600: 1. Jaydyn Velek, JHS, 5:22.95; 2. Heath Heupel, JHS, 5:37.29; 3. Kamden Herzig, JHS, 5:43.91; 4. Luke Nitschke, EKM, 5:54.99; 5. August Harms, EKM, 5:58.53; 6. Ryley Smith, JHS, 6:22.90.

3200. 1. Sam Anteau, JHS, 10:04.69; 2. Raine Job, JHS, 11:24.88; 3. Jon Aguirre, JHS, 11:35.38.

110 hurdles: 1. Brady Harty, JHS, 17.28; 2. Jared Sagaser, JHS, 18.47; 3. Grady Eckart, JHS, 19.41; 3. Kale Ziegler, JHS, 19.41; 5. John Belzer, JHS, 19.47.

300 hurdles: 1. Brady Harty, JHS, 42.79; 2. John Belzer 45.90; 3. Kale Ziegler 48.71; 4. Grant Lunde 48.80; 5. Grady Eckart 48.84.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Jamestown (Gradin Thorlakson, Henry Yolain, Sam Mayhair, Ryan Kallenbach), 45.40; 2. Edgeley/KM (Braden Brandenburg, Nathan Schiele, Brogan Young, Jaden Brandenburg), 51.29.

4x200: 1. Jamestown (Noah Lynch, Jesse Sagaser, Damien Cross, Levi Trevithick), 1:41.00.

4x400: 1. Jamestown A (Gradin Thorlakson, Brady Harty, Aiden Skari, Noah Lynch), 3:38.92; 2. Jamestown B (Sam Mayhair, Kale Ziegler, John Belzer, Casyn Metzger), 4:06.95; 3. Jamestown C (Kamden Herzig, Heath Heupel, Jaydyn Velek, Ryley Smith), 4:17.33.

4x800: 1. Jamestown (Miles Anderson, Raine Job, Jonathan Aguirre, Micah Stoudt), 9:39.00.

Pole vault: 1. Brighton Ackerman, JHS, 6-06.

High jump: 1. Zeke Barnick, EKM, 5-10; 2. Peacemaker Tumukunde, JHS, 5-08; 3. Aiden Skari, JHS, 5-08; 4. Gradin Thorlakson 5-02; 5. Brogan Young, EKM, 5-02.

Long jump: 1. Aiden Skari, JHS, 19-05.5; 2. Mark Thomas, MPB, 19-05.5; 3. Zeke Barnick, EKM, 19-00.5; 4. Ryan Kallenbach, JHS, 18-11.5; 5. Brogan Young, EKM, 18-02; 6. Jared Sagaser, JHS, 17-11; 7. Grant Lunde 17-04; 8. Nathan Schiele 16-01; 9. Jaden Brandenburg, EKM, 15-10; 10. Briggs Schlosser, EKM, 15-06; 11. Ty Lloyd, EKM, 14-02.

Triple jump: 1. Brady Harty, JHS, 39-00.5; 2. Ryan Kallenbach, JHS, 35-10.

Discus: 1. Jack Van Berkom, JHS, 110-00; 2. Cody Berreth, JHS, 103-00; 3. Jacoby Traut, JHS, 100-08; 4. Josh Dickerman, JHS, 98-01; 5. Lucas Mimong, JHS, 95-00; 6. Austin Strobel, EKM, 89-01; 7. Grady Joseph, JHS, 82-07; 8. Isaac Williams, JHS, 77-03; 9. Dillon Nitschke, EKM, 75-00; 10. Hayden Neys, JHS, 61-00.

Javelin: 1. Jacoby Traut, JHS, 166-07; 2. Cody Berreth, JHS, 144-03; 3. Austin Strobel, EKM, 132-00; 4. Josh Dickerman, JHS, 122-04; 5. Kelan Harstad, JHS, 107-00; 6. Grant Lunde, JHS, 106-00; 7. Dylan Andrys, EKM, 100-03; 8. Brighton Ackerman, JHS, 86-02; 9. Isaac Williams, JHS, 82-04; 10. Hayden Neys, JHS, 79-10; 11. Dillon Nitschke, EKM, 76.-09; 12. Grady Joseph, JHS, 69-08; 13. Jack Van Berkom, JHS, 64-08.

Shot put: 1. Cody Berreth, JHS, 39-07; 2. Jacoby Traut, JHS, 38-07; 3. Jack Van Berkom, JHS, 38-03; 4. Austin Strobel, EKM, 35-00; 5. Dillon Nitschke, EKM, 33-04; 6. Isaac Williams, JHS, 32-05; 7. Josh Dickerman, JHS, 31-01; 8. Brighton Ackerman, JHS, 30-01; 9. Grady Joseph, JHS, 29-05; 10. Hayden Neys, JHS, 28-10.

Girls

100 meter dash: 1. Allysah Larson, JHS, 13.11; 2. Savannah Reister, MPB, 14.09; 3. Tiahna Wald, EKM, 14.25; 4. Samantha Reister, MPB, 14.30; 5. Lydia Stoterau, JHS,14.49; 6. Sutton Van Gilder, JHS, 14.75; 7. Kate Barnick, EKM, 14.85; 8. Kitra Schmidt, MPB, 15.29; 9. Garmie Tokpah, JHS, 15.31; 10. Kara Bosche, MPB, 15.56; 11. Ally Strobel, EKM, 15.65; 12. Nikki Hayes, MPB, 16.03; 13. McKenna Pettys, JHS, 16.28; 14. Rya Gray, JHS, 17.02; 15. Ally Greer, MPB, 19.63.

200: 1. Tiahna Wald, EKM, 29.82; 2. Kiannah Metzger, JHS, 30.76; 3. Mea Ulland 31.10; 4. Erica Tarr, JHS, 31.27; 5. Jaylynn Olson, JHS, 31.28; 6. Kate Barnick, EKM, 32.07; 7. Kitra Schmidt, MPB, 33.70; 8. Lily Ostendorf, EKM, 33.90; 9. Ally Strobel, EKM, 34.01; 10. Kylee Hofmann, MPB, 34.41; 11. McKenna Pettys, JHS, 34.53; 12. Garmie Tokpah, JHS, 34.70; 13. Abby Ryan, MPB, 34.87; 14. Madelyn Haakenson, JHS, 37.45; 15. Ally Greer, MPB, 43.53.

400: 1. Mia Kaiser, JHS, 1:08.49; 2. McKenna Cook, EKM, 1:12.78; 3. Lily Ostendorf, EKM, 1:14.43; 4. Nikki Hayes, MPB, 1:15.67; 5. Abby Ryan, MPB, 1:16.86; 6. Kitra Schmidt, MPB, 1:17.84; 7. Kylee Hofmann, MPB, 1:18.36; 8. McKenna Pettys, JHS, 1:30.60; 9. Ally Greer, MPB, 1:45.31.

800: 1. Betsy Huber, EKM, 2:41.84; 2. Kara Bosche, MPB, 2:56.35; 3. Clara Harms, EKM, 2:58.43; 4. McKenna Cook, EKM, 3:00.54; 5. Ella Thomas, JHS, 3:08.96.

1600. 1. Clara Harms, EKM, 6:33.52; 2. Ella Thomas, JHS, 6:54.56.

300 hurdles: 1. Julia Skari, JHS, 50.74; 2. Adisyn Yunck 54.60; 3. Nikki Hayes, MPB, 59.47; 4. Mea Ulland 1:01.32; 5. Jozie Davis 1:01.49; 6. Abby Ryan, MPB, 1:04.12.

100 hurdles: 1. Julia Skari, JHS, 16.24; 2. Savannah Reister, MPB, 16.52; 3. Adisyn Yunck, JHS, 16.88; 4. Samantha Reister, MPB, 17.40.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Jamestown (Kiannah Metzger, Erica Tarr, Rya Gray, Madelyn Haakenson), 1:02.13.

4x200: 1. Jamestown (Madelyn Haakenson, Jaylynn Olson, Erica Tarr, Kiannah Metzger), 2:05.83; 2. Edgeley/KM (Kate Barnick, Betsy Huber, Tiahna Wald, Elli Lloyd), 2:06.42; 3. Medina/PB (Kylee Hofmann, Nikki Hayes, Melissa Schlecht, Kitra Schmidt), 2:09.13.

4x400: 1. Jamestown (Mea Ulland, Mia Kaiser, Adisyn Yunck, Layna Hoffer), 5:01.16; 2. Medina/PB (Samantha Reister, Abby Ryan, Savannah Reister, Kara Bosche), 5:09.39.

Shot put: 1. Kinley Anderson, JHS, 38-00; 2. Addison Marker, JHS, 35-08; 3. Grace Irey, EKM, 33-00; 4. Sadie Hager, JHS, 27-08; 5. Jordyn Larson, JHS, 27-00; 6. Elaina Stockert, JHS, 26-09; 7. Shayla Martin, MPB, 26-04; 8. Matilda Moch, EKM, 25-09; 9. Allie Lagodinski, EKM, 25-06; 10. Melissa Schlecht, MPB, 24-08; 11. Paige Anderson, MPB, 22-10; 12. Taryn Mittleider, MPB, 21-08; 13. Lily Ostendorf, EKM, 21-00; 14. Amanda Schulz, EKM, 21-00; 15. Jazmyn Zaun, EKM, 19-06.

Discus: 1. Kinley Anderson, JHS, 107-10; 2. Addison Marker, JHS, 101-00; 3. Sadie Hager, JHS, 89-00; 4. Destiny Gray, JHS, 86-10; 5. Grace Irey, EKM, 83-00; 6. Betsy Huber, EKM, 76-00; 7. Amanda Schulz, EKM, 72-00; 8. Paige Anderson, MPB, 69-10; 9. Jordyn Larson, JHS, 63-10; 10. Matilda Moch, EKM, 60-03; 11. Elaina Stockert, JHS, 58-03; 12. Allie Lagodinski, EKM, 57-00; 13. Shayla Martin, MPB, 54-09; 14. Melissa Schlecht, MPB, 54-03; 15. Lydia Stoterau, JHS, 51-09; 16. Jazmyn Zaun, EKM, 49-01; 17. Taryn Mittleider, MPB, 43-08.

Javelin: 1. Addison Marker, JHS, 95-04; 2. Arya Mickelson, JHS, 84-00; 3. Elli Lloyd, EKM, 83-09; 4. Shayla Martin, MPB, 76-02; 5. Allie Lagodinski, EKM, 75-03; 6. Destiny Gray, JHS, 71.03; 7. Kinley Anderson, JHS, 64-11; 8. Matilda Moch, EKM, 63-11; 9. Melissa Schlecht, MPB, 63-09; 10. Kylee Hofmann, MPB, 49-02; 11. Jordyn Larson, JHS, 48-05; 12. Taryn Mittleider, MPB, 44-02; 13. Elaina Stockert, JHS, 41-10.

High jump: 1. Layna Hoffer, JHS, 4-11; 2. Hayden Olson, JHS, 4-06.

Pole vault: 1. Layna Hoffer, JHS, 7-06; 2. Arya Mickelson, JHS, 7-06; 3. Sutton Van Gilder, JHS, 6-06.

Long jump: 1. Allysah Larson, JHS, 17-08; 2. Hayden Olson, JHS, 16-02; 3. Elli Lloyd, EKM, 14-02.5; 4. Jozie Davis, JHS, 14-02.5; 5. Ally Strobel, EKM, 14-01.5; 6. Savannah Reister, MPB, 13-05.5; 8. Kate Barnick, EKM, 12-09; 9. Ally Greer, MPB, 09-11.

Triple jump: 1. Allysah Larson, JHS, 35-07; 2. Julia Skari, JHS, 33-05.5; 3. Hayden Olson, JHS, 32-09.