Blue Jays Roundup: Tennis team opens season over the weekend

Apr. 13—MINOT — The Jamestown High School girls tennis team won its first individual match since June 4, 2022, on April 12.

In a non-conference dual against Dickinson, Hana Lang and Elise Roberts partnered up to take down Morgan Daley and Erin Daley 1-6, 6-3, 10-7.

The non-conference dual against the Midgets was just one of many the Jays played over the weekend.

"I am very pleased with our level of compete this weekend," JHS head coach Brock Burkett said. "To be able to get wins in some of the matches is a testament to the work the girls put in over the offseason at both the varsity and JV levels."

Burkett helped his squad navigate through two other non-conference duals against Minot and Williston on Friday. The Jays dropped 5-0 to both teams but still remained competitive throughout the sets.

On Saturday at Minot's Round Robin Tournament, the Jays picked up a couple of wins which Burkett said was a boost of confidence heading into their first conference test — a dual against Bismarck Century — on Monday. The Jays and Patriots are set to face off at 4:15 p.m. at Jamestown's Bolinger Courts.

"For some of the younger girls, these were their first varsity-level matches," Burkett said. "We saw an unbelievable effort from them and a desire to go out and earn spots in the varsity lineup. Our seasoned players did exactly what I had asked them to do, which was to compete through the whole weekend and use this opportunity to better themselves in preparation for the conference schedule."

Four of the Jays' top five players got a win somewhere over the weekend. Roberts and Daphne Olson won their first-ever varsity matches.

"It is easy to have confidence when you are finding success, it is much more difficult when things are not going your way," Burkett said. "We talked a lot about resiliency over the weekend, and comparing last year's struggles to the start of this year, we have found a bit of it.

"We start with a very difficult conference schedule, but by mid-season, I am expecting our team to be competitive in our matches both individually and as a team," he said. "We still have plenty of work to do to continue to increase our consistency and our ability to compete with top teams, but we have celebrated these small wins and now need to move to the next ones."

April 12

Minot 5, Jamestown 0

Singles

No. 1: Sienna Ronning, MIN def. Bel LeFevre 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Ava Thuner, MIN def. Hana Lang 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Reese Goodman, MIN def. Daphne Olson 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Kyllie Fettig/Sidney Ressler, MIN def. Michel/Roberts 6-0, 6-2

No. 2: Lila Olson/Adi Dittus, MIN def. Isabelle Jones/Avery Wright 6-0, 6-0

Dickinson 4, Jamestown 1

Singles

No. 1: Valeria Bradley, DHS def. Bel LeFevre 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Shayna Klitzke, DHS def. Mylee Michel, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Ryhan Jenson, DHS def. Daphne Olson, 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: Lang/Roberts, JHS def. Morgan Daley/Erin Daley 1-6, 6-3, 10-7

No. 2: Emma Stillings/Grace Dazell, DHS def. Redfearn/Gasal 6-2, 6-2

Williston 5, Jamestown 0

Singles

No. 1. Avy Ator, WIL def. Hana Lang 6-0, 6-2

No. 2: Kiera Borreson, WIL def. Elise Roberts 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: CeCe Bakken, WIL def. Kate Redfearn 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Gracia Tong/Presley Larsen, WIL def. Lang/Roberts 6-4, 6-2

No. 2: Nicole Enno/Lindsey Hanson, WIL def. Redfearn/Ginger Gasal 6-2, 6-1