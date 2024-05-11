Blue Jays Roundup: Tennis earns first team wins in two years

May 10—FARGO — Brock Burkett has been waiting awhile to get his first career win as the head coach for the Jamestown High School girls tennis team.

He got two on Friday.

"It obviously feels great to get your first win as a coach, but the greater feeling is for the girls and knowing how hard they have worked to get to this point, so I am more happy for them than anything else," Burkett said.

Jamestown clutched up and defeated Wahpeton 4-1 and Fargo South 3-2 to pick up their first team wins since May 23, 2022.

"Against Wahpeton we did exactly what we needed to do across the lineup to earn a team win," Burkett said. "All singles players played great and worked to earn their wins."

Kate Redfern got her first varsity win which Burkett said was a huge confidence booster. Avery Wright and CeCe Maulding also got their first career wins at the No. 2 doubles spot.

Against Fargo South, Burkett said Daphne Olson and Maulding picked up the Jays' second win at No. 2 doubles.

"It was good to see them push it through to the end without getting too comfortable and easing up," Burkett said of the duo.

Hana Lang and Mylee Michel had to work a bit to get their win, at the No. 1 doubles slot but overcame 0-3 deficits in both sets to get their win. The W was Michel's first of her career.

Sophomore Elise Roberts played a very good player in the No.1 spot in Ruby Hawley. Hawley ended up taking the match 6-1, 6-4 .

"She showed exactly why she can and will be so dangerous in matches,"Burkett said of Roberts. "Her ability to adapt and change her game plan as well as her desire to go compete and challenge her opponents without quitting is remarkable."

The match of the day was the last of the day between Redfern and Fargo South's Cassie Youngquist.

"I don't think she realized that the team win was hanging on her shoulders," Burkett said. "With all other matches complete and tied 2-2, she did what she does best which is not quit working. Her third set was back and forth and for her to gather her composure in a big moment was unbelievably impressive."

Redfearn defeated South's Cassie Youngquist 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-4.

Jamestown is now 0-6 in the WDA and 2-10 overall. The squad will be back in action on Saturday at West Fargo Sheyenne. The dual is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Jamestown 4, Wahpeton 1

Singles

No. 1: Hana Lang, J def. Carmen Burvee 7-5, 6-2

No. 2: Daphne Olson, J def. Breelyn Lacina 6-4, 6-1

No. 3: Kate Redfearn, J def. Gina Quamme 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Brenna Erdmann/Ava Schuler, W def. Elise Roberts/Mylee Michel 6-3, 6-3

No. 2: CeCe Maulding/Avery Wright, J def. Chloe Bochat/Hannah Moderow

Jamestown 3, Fargo South 2

Singles

No. 1: Ruby Hawley, FS def. Elise Roberts 6-1, 6-4

No. 2: Kate Redfearn, J def. Cassie Youngquist 7-6 (7-3) 4-6, 6-4

No. 3: Della Phillips, FS def. Avery Wright 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: Hana Lang/Mylee Michel, J def. Evelyn Kvistad/Morgan Savre 6-4, 6-4

No. 2: Daphne Olson/CeCe Maulding, J def. Ella Bourke/Ava Martin 6-0, 6-1

The Blue Jay boys golf team should not be underestimated.

Jamestown wound up picking their second third-place finish of the spring on Friday. The collection of six golfers combined for a team score of 314. Minot North won the invite title with a 305.

Camron Andersen led the Jays with a 4-over-76 to tie him for seventh place overall. Hunter Gegelman was one stroke behind the team leader to tie him for ninth. Luke LeFevre and Jace Dillman finished with scores of 80 and 81 respectively.

Nate Walz and Vaughn Romsdal rounded out the Jays' six-man team with scores of 83 and 86.

Head coach Shawn Taft and his squad will be back on the greens on Saturday at the Turtle Mountain Inivite. Golfers are set to tee off at 10 a.m.

Mandan Invite

Team results

1. Minot North, 305; 2. Century, 307; 3. Jamestown, 314; 4. St. Mary's, 319; 5. Bismarck High, 327; 6. Minot High, 336; 7. Mandan, 338; 8. Legacy, 339; 9. Williston, 342; 10. Watford City, 348; 11. Dickinson, 357; 12. TMCHS (Belcourt), 380

Top 10 finishers

1. Quinn Shillingstad, 72; 2. Ryker Landers, St. Mary's, 73; T3. Jayce Johnson, Mandan, 74; T3. Kacen Rostad, Minot North, 74; T5. Parker Beck, 75; T5. Tyler Bast, Minot North, 75; T7. Bennett Bartsch, Minot North, 76; T7. Carmon Andersen, Jamestown, 76; T9. Hunter Gegelman, Jamestown, 77; T9. Tripp Toepfer, Century, 77; T9. Lucas Schoepp, Century, 77

Blue Jay results

Camron Andersen, 76; Hunter Gegelman, 77; Luke LeFevre, 80; Jace Dillman, 81; Nate Walz, 83; Vaughn Romsdal, 86