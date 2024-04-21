Blue Jays Roundup: Softball makes good on road trip to Casselton

Apr. 20—CASSELTON, N.D. — It took eight innings but the Blue Jays got the win against Fargo North on Saturday.

The Jays and Spartans were tied at two runs apiece when senior Addison Graves stepped up to the plate.

On the first pitch, Graves let go a bomb to left field to win the nonconference tilt 5-2. In addition to her walk-off homer, the senior wound up going 3-4 at the plate, four RBIs and a double.

Jamestown's win against the Spartans was its second of the day. Earlier in the afternoon the Jays dismantled Central Cass 14-3.

The pair of wins put the Jays at 10-2 overall. Next up on the schedule is a conference doubleheader at Mandan beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Jamestown 14, Central Cass 3

JHS 000 500 9 — 14 12 3

CC 001 110 0 — 3 5 4

JHS: Maddie Hoff; CC: Whitney Mitchell; Natalie Fontaine (5). W — Hoff; L — Mitchell

Highlights: JHS — Maddie Hoff (7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 9 K); Brooke Jackson 1-4, 2 RBI, 3B; Sophia Bond 1-5, 2B; Torrie Mack 1-4; Makenna Nold 2-3; Addison Graves 2-3, 3 RBI, 2B; Lucy Falk 3-5; Marissa Moltzen 1-3, 2B.

CC — Sophie Scherweit 1-1; Grace Fletschock 1-4, 2 RBI; Bradey Bosse 2-4, RBI.

Jamestown 5, Fargo North 2

FN 002 000 00 — 2 4 2

JHS 200 000 03 — 5 8 0

JHS: Makenna Nold; FN: Jada Purdy. W — Nold; L — Purdy

Highlights: JHS — Nold (8 IP, 4 H, 1R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 15 K); Addison Graves 3-4, 4 RBI, 2B, HR; Brooke Jackson 1-4; Sophia Bond 1-4; Avery Graves 1-3, RBI.

FN — Kenleigh Fischer 2-5, 2B, RBI; Purdy 2-3

What was supposed to be a 36-hole event held April 19-20 at the Jamestown Country Club, turned into a one-day, 18-hole contest.

The 2024 East-West Boys Golf Classic was played at JCC on April 20. Bismarck Century won its second meet of the year with a team score of 323. Century's Parker Beck was the event medalist shooting a 77.

Jamestown placed sixth out of 11 competing teams with a team total of 362. Hunter Gegelman, a junior for the Jays, led his team with an 84 which tied him for ninth place. Vaughn Romsdal was four strokes behind Gegelman shooting an 88 while Luke LeFevre notched a 92.

Jace Dillman, Nate Walz and Camron Andersen rounded out the team's six-man roster with scores of 98 and 105 respectively.

Jamestown Invite

Team results

1. Century 323; 2. Minot North, 330; 3. Mandan, 340; 4. Williston, 347; 5. St. Mary's, 357; 6. Jamestown, 362; 7. Dickinson, 371; 8. Minot High, 373; 9. Legacy, 380; 10. Watford City, 386; 11. TMCHS, 427

Top 10 finishers

1. Parker Beck, Century, 77; T2. Evan Fisher, Williston, 78; T2. Lucas Schoepp, Century, 78; T2. Bennett Bartsch, Minot North, 78; 5. Quinn Shillingstad, St. Mary's, 81; T6. Logan Renner, 82; T6. Jayce Johnson, Mandan, 82; 8. Kasen Rostad, Minot North, 8; T9. Hunter Gegelman, Jamestown, 84; T9. Tyler Bast, Minot North, 84; T9. Afton Bartz, Century, 84; T9. Fynn Sagsveen, Century, 84

Blue Jay results

Hunter Gegelman, 84; Vaughn Romsdal, 88; Luke LeFevre, 92; Jace Dillman, 98; Nate Walz, 105; Camron Andersen, 105